Oak View Medical Clinic Is Helping Men Suffering From "E-D"

A Hardin County man is accused of twice choking a juvenile relative, physically abusing the child and threatening to kill the victim. Daniel Osborne, 41, of Radcliff, was arrested Sunday by the Radcliff Police Department, according to a report by The News-Enterprise. The newspaper reports that the complaint warrant states that Osborne grabbed the juvenile male by the shirt and tossed him against a wall. He is additionally accused of kicking the child in the groin and punching him in the chest.

RADCLIFF, KY ・ 12 HOURS AGO