Oak View Medical Clinic Is Helping Men Suffering From "E-D"

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) escorted a 4-year-old boy to Norton Children's Hospital Thursday according to police. An LMPD spokesperson said officers responded to a call of a hit and run at the 1600 block of Louis Coleman Drive around 6:45 p.m. Police said when...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a relatively quiet March and April, walk-in clinics and doctors' offices in Elizabethtown are busy once again. At the Norton Immediate Care Center, at least two to three people are testing positive for COVID-19 each day. "It is pretty discouraging when you start to see...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A family continues waiting for many answers after first opening a missing persons case earlier this year. Four-year-old Serenity McKinney was reported missing in Shelby County in February 2022. Her grandparents said they hadn't seen her since Christmas Eve of 2020. By the end of that...
This is difficult to write, but only because the mere thought of ticks gives me the willies; I was cringing during the entire first part of that sentence, and it continues. But I'm here to help, so I will get over it. We're heading into summertime and ticks will be...
WAVE News - Wednesday night, May 18, 2022. Wastewater testing shows continued uptick in COVID cases after Derby. The latest Louisville COVID numbers shows the metro has the highest number of confirmed cases in the last four months. WAVE News - Wednesday evening, May 18, 2022. Updated: 9 hours ago.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is asking for the public's help to locate a 25-year-old woman who was last seen in the Portland neighborhood. LMPD said Justine Woodward was last seen on Monday in the 3000 block of Northwestern Parkway. That's near North 31st Street. Police believe she...
Investigators have revealed new details in the tragic death of a good Samaritan who stopped to assist a stranded motorist along an Indiana road, only to wind up being shot and killed by the very person he stopped to lend aid to.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Trilogy Health Services cut the ribbon and celebrated the grand opening of their newest senior living facility in Shelbyville, Kentucky Tuesday evening according to a press release. Guest speakers included Mayor David Eaton and members of the Chambers of Commerce. Potential clients and families were able...
A press conference held Wednesday answered several questions surrounding a police-involved shooting that happened on Monday night in southern Indiana. The incident happened in Harrison County, Indiana, on Monday around 9:30 p.m. Authorities originally said that an Owensboro, Kentucky man, and a Corydon, Indiana man died in the shooting incident,...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A person is being treated after a fire at a home in Louisville’s Parkland neighborhood. Louisville Fire Department crews were called to the 3000 block of Grand Ave. at 10:10 a.m. after workers at the neighboring Reynolds Consumer Products facility saw smoke coming from the home.
WAVE News - Wednesday evening, May 18, 2022. ISP reveals who allegedly initiated double homicide in Harrison County. Indiana State Police investigators think it’s clear that Justin Moore, 31, of Owensboro, fired first, but they don’t know why. After dominating primaries, Charles Booker and Rand Paul set sights...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — WLKY has learned that VICE News has been investigating the Louisville Metro Police Department for the past two years. The investigation is a two-part series that airs Wednesday and Thursday at 11 p.m. on "VICE News Tonight." We're told the investigation focuses on allegations of sexual...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fertilizer for your garden is being offered for free from Louisville's Metropolitan Sewer District. MSD makes pellets of what it calls Louisville Green from the byproduct of what Louisville residents flush away. In a release, MSD said the Earth-friendly "soil amendment" is what's left after the...
OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — A new Kroger store is coming to Oldham County next year. Kroger announced in a press release that the nation-wide grocery chain would break ground on a new store in Buckner, Ky. on May 18, 2022. The 100,000 square foot store is expected to open...
RADCLIFF, Ky. — A 16-year-old girl walked away from her Hardin County home in the middle of the night. "It’s not like her. She didn't reach out to anybody," her mother, Consuela Jobe told our UNSOLVED team. No social media, no contact with friends or family, and as...
A Hardin County man is accused of twice choking a juvenile relative, physically abusing the child and threatening to kill the victim. Daniel Osborne, 41, of Radcliff, was arrested Sunday by the Radcliff Police Department, according to a report by The News-Enterprise. The newspaper reports that the complaint warrant states that Osborne grabbed the juvenile male by the shirt and tossed him against a wall. He is additionally accused of kicking the child in the groin and punching him in the chest.
HARRISON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police have released more information on the shooting that killed an Owensboro man in Harrison County. They held a news conference with the Harrison County Prosecutor Wednesday afternoon. State police say 31-year-old Justin Moore had his SUV stopped on the side of State...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The National Weather Service is surveying damage in Marion, Taylor, and Casey counties Thursday caused by strong storms Wednesday night. In a preliminary report, they found winds 85-90 mph caused by a macroburst. The particular damage they found was caused by strong wind, not by a...
