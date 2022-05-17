ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GM Billy Eppler: Mets 'not going to set timelines' on Jacob deGrom return

By Zac Wassink
 2 days ago
New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom is making progress in his recovery from injury. Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

The good news for fans of the New York Mets is that ace Jacob deGrom is, by all accounts, taking positive steps in his recovery from the stress reaction in the scapula of his pitching shoulder that's kept him out of action all season.

The bad news is those steps aren't yet turning into strides.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Mets announced that the follow-up MRI and CT scan deGrom underwent on Monday "revealed continued healing in the scapula" and will allow the two-time National League Cy Young Award winner to "continue to build distance and velocity in his throwing program." Ahead of Tuesday's home doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals, Mets general manager Billy Eppler spoke with reporters about deGrom's eventual return to the rotation.

"We’re pleased with what we saw yesterday," Eppler explained, according to Phillip Martinez of SNY. "That was good. I was happy to get that news last night. He’s going to get to move back further and throw harder, and that’s a good thing."

Eppler added that the imaging "looked pretty clean," but he wouldn't say when deGrom may resume throwing off a mound or when his simulated games and rehab starts could be scheduled.

"We have a general sense, but not to go into details," Eppler remarked. "We’re not going to set timelines on people but more treating them as they progress through things."

It was previously reported that deGrom "remains at least a month away from a return" and will need roughly three to five rehab appearances before he can pitch against MLB competition in a regular-season game for the first time since July 7 of last year.

"I’m going to rely on the people who went to school for it," Eppler said of evaluating deGrom's status. "One of the doctors we’re confirming with treated this before in a pitcher. I’m encouraged because he’s weighing in on this and has dealt with it. I’m pretty positive."

Without deGrom, the Mets won 23 of their first 36 contests this spring and are 5.5 games up on the second-place Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East standings. While nothing is confirmed, it's thought the Mets could keep the 33-year-old sidelined until the All-Star break if they remain in first place through the Midsummer Classic.

