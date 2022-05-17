ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Lansing Police crackdown on drag racing, recklessness

By Izzy Martin
WLNS
WLNS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PhmQ7_0fhBcmHE00

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department says they’re cracking down on reckless driving.

A recent tweet and Facebook post from LPD shows a car being impounded after driving recklessly and drag racing in the Lansing area.

Police say on Friday, May 13, they got multiple calls about cars driving recklessly on S. Cedar St., then going on to do burnouts in nearby parking lots.

Officers flooded the area and took action, police say, and an arrest was made for reckless driving.

In addition to an arrest, a total of eight moving violations were issued by Lansing Police for speeding and various careless driving violations.

“Drag racing, reckless driving, & exhibition of speed will not be tolerated in Lansing. If you plan to drive recklessly on our streets or parking lots then you can plan to lose your car & pay up,” Lansing Police said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 5

Matt Pickens
2d ago

maybe they should crack down on all the shootings going on first ? just a thought

Reply(1)
5
Related
WILX-TV

Lansing police seek 2 in stealing vehicle with child inside

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for two in connection with the theft of a vehicle with a child inside, a collision with police cruisers and a police pursuit. According to authorities, the woman in the photos above stole a 2020 Kia Rio in Lansing Wednesday. The child has been located safety and the vehicle has been recovered following a collision.
LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Cars
Lansing, MI
Cars
Lansing, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
Lansing, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WLNS

Lawyers respond to new video of Meijer shooting

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Attorneys for the man shot by East Lansing police and one of the officers involved are reacting to the newly released video from Meijer surveillance cameras. East Lansing police have complied with an oversight commission’s vote that called for the release of video showing the moments inside the store right […]
EAST LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reckless Driving#Drag Racing#Vehicles#Lpd#Lansing Police#Wlns 6 News
abc12.com

Woman in critical condition after stabbing at Ithaca Public Schools ball fields

ITHACA, Mich. (WJRT) - A 52-year-old woman was listed in critical condition after a stabbing at the Ithaca Public Schools baseball and softball diamonds on Tuesday evening. Police say the victim from Perrinton suffered stab wounds to her neck and legs around 6:45 p.m. She was rushed to MyMichigan Health Gratiot hospital and airlifted to a Midland hospital, where she was listed in critical but stable condition.
ITHACA, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
The State News, Michigan State University

UPDATE: Footage inside Meijer showed VanAtten paying before police shooting

The East Lansing Police Department, or ELPD, released interior Meijer video footage from the April 25 officer-involved shooting of a Black man named DeAnthony VanAtten.The footage shows VanAtten buying macaroni and cheese and corn at a self-checkout counter. This goes against previous claims made by the ELPD that said VanAtten had not bought any items from the store. Previously released videos also showed VanAtten running out of the store with a white grocery bag.However, the newly released-interior video shows him purchasing the items and then putting a receipt in a white grocery bag.Other interior videos show VanAtten running in the store...
EAST LANSING, MI
WNEM

Police investigate break-in where bags, cash were stolen

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - Mt. Pleasant Police are investigating a breaking and entering at an apartment on S. Crawford Street. Investigators believe the apartment was broken into between 10 p.m. May 13 and 6 a.m. the next morning. The victim went to a party the night before and when...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
WWMTCw

Head-on crash kills man, sends another to the hospital

LA GRANGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two cars slammed into each other Thursday, trapping both drivers inside the wreckage. The Cass County Sheriff's Department responded to the head-on crash at Dailey Rd. near Pokagon Highway just after 3 p.m. Holland: One pinned in vehicle, extricated in Holland crash. Curtis Mengel,...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
WLNS

ELPD wrap up investigation of a suspicious death

UPDATE (9:15 AM, 5/18/22) ELPD with the help of Michigan State Police has completed the on scene investigation. There is currently no threat to the public at this time. UPDATE (11:33 PM, 5/17/22) Officials with East Lansing Police said they were called to Abbott Parkside Senior Appartments around 8:00 on Tuesday night. Once on-scene, police […]
EAST LANSING, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

False Wall Doesn’t Fool Sharp-Eyed Calhoun County Deputies

Hiding behind a false wall wasn’t enough to fool Calhoun County Sheriff Deputies, Tuesday, May 17th. Acting on a tip that a Springfield man, wanted for multiple warrants, was at his residence in the 1000-block of Harmonia Road, deputies were dispatched to take the suspect into custody. Upon arrival, the 40-year-old man was nowhere in sight, but deputies knew that an apparently empty house is not always unoccupied. Some elusive suspects can come up with creative ideas to avoid capture.
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
WLNS

WLNS

13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy