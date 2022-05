MADISON, S.D. (KELO.com) — After being closed to cleanup after the May 12th storm, Lake Herman State Park and Recreation by Madison, South Dakota, is once again open. The opening comes just in time for the free state park weekend in South Dakota. Along with free entrance to state parks and recreation areas, it’s also a free fishing weekend. No license is required to fish. Regulations and limits still apply. Lake Herman State Park advises being cautious of sticks and debris throughout the park and trails. The park lost more than 300 trees in the storm.

MADISON, SD ・ 18 HOURS AGO