Women facing felony charges after alleged perfume heist in Calvert

By By MARTY MADDEN
Calvert Recorder
Calvert Recorder
 4 days ago
Four women are alleged to have committed a foul deed in Calvert County by taking perfume without paying for it. According to court documents, the incident occurred May 10 and resulted in each of the accused being charged with felonies.

In charging papers, Calvert sheriff’s Deputy Dylan DeSantis reported a call was made to the sheriff’s office by employees of ULTA Beauty of Prince Frederick, who reported a theft. The alleged perpetrators left the area in a blue Hyundai, according to witnesses.

Deputies stopped a vehicle matching the description of the getaway car on northbound Route 2/4 in Huntingtown. When the Hyundai stopped, DeSantis stated deputies saw a rear passenger door open and “a white basket containing boxes with clear wrappers was tossed onto the ground.”

The vehicle’s four occupants were asked to step out and each complied.

They were identified as Lashe B. Channer, 26, of Germantown, who was driving the Hyundai; Tatayna Brooks-Hendrickson, 19, of Silver Spring: Germaine Aaliyah Johnson, 24, of Gaithersburg; and Brianna Shante Renwick, 23, of Washington, D.C, who initially identified herself with another name.

“Renwick admitted to stealing the basket with perfumes,” DeSantis stated in court papers. The store’s video camera “showed Renwick loading the basket with perfume, as well as Johnson grabbing two boxed perfumes. The video shows Channing and Brooks-Hendrickson speaking with employees to prevent them from noticing the theft.”

DeSantis reported Johnson, Channer and Brooks-Hendrickson originally stated they didn’t steal anything.

“The total stolen items were valued at $1,601.66,” DeSantis stated. “We were notified Johnson and Renwick had warrants through Prince George’s County.”

Court records show Johnson and Renwick are facing failure to appear in court charges for two separate traffic violations.

According to court records, Johnson and Renwick were both charged with felony theft scheme and theft. Brooks-Hendrickson and Channer were both charged with felony theft. Renwick was additionally charged with identification fraud. She was released on $2,500 bond in Calvert and remanded to Prince George’s County authorities.

Johnson and Renwick have a district court hearing on July 13. Brooks-Hendrickson and Channer will have their charges heard in district court on July 11.

#Felonies#Perfumes#Fraud#Calvert Sheriff#Ulta
