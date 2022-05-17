ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designer Bob Mackie Says 'It Was A Big Mistake' For Kim Kardashian To Wear Marilyn Monroe's Dress To The Met Gala

By OK! Staff
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 4 days ago
Dissed! Designer Bob Mackie had something to say about Kim Kardashian 's 2022 Met Gala dress , where she wore Marilyn Monroe 's dazzling frock — the same one the late actress sported while singing "Happy Birthday" to former President John F. Kennedy in 1962.

"I thought it was a big mistake," Mackie told Entertainment Weekly . "[Marilyn] was a goddess. A crazy goddess, but a goddess. She was just fabulous. Nobody photographs like that. And it was done for her. It was designed for her. Nobody else should be seen in that dress."

While on the red carpet, the brunette beauty, 41, revealed she had to go to great lengths to fit into the gown.

"They came with armed guards and gloves. It didn't fit me. I had to lose 16 pounds down today to be able to fit this, but it was such a challenge. It was a role. I was determined to fit into it," she declared while speaking to bestie La La Anthony . "I don't think they believed that I was going to do it. Since I haven't eaten carbs and sugar in about three weeks, we're eating pizza and donuts at the hotel."

"I always thought she was extremely curvy. I imagined I might be smaller in some places where she was bigger and bigger in places where she was smaller. So when it didn't fit me I wanted to cry because it can't be altered at all," she said of Monroe.

FANS SPOT SURPRISING NEW PETE DAVIDSON TATTOO SEEMINGLY HINTING HOW SERIOUS HE IS WITH KIM KARDASHIAN — SEE WHAT IT SAYS

This isn't the only person to shade Kardashian, as Riverdale star Lili Reinhart had something to say about the dress.

To walk on a red carpet and do an interview where you say how starving you are ... because you haven't eaten carbs in the last month ... all to fit in a f**king dress?" she wrote. "So wrong. So f**ked on 100s of levels. To openly admit to starving yourself for the sake of the Met Gala . When you know very well that millions of young men and women are looking up to you and listening to your every word."

"The ignorance is other-wordly and disgusting," she fumed. "Please stop supporting these stupid, harmful celebrities whose entire image revolves around their bodies."

MOST MEMORABLE MET GALA LOOKS OF THE LAST 5 YEARS — SEE THE PHOTOS!

Comments / 3

AP_000357.1481d7bf8365491bb8d2bfb8c80779db.1348
4d ago

Doesn’t Kim wearing it take away from the value? Now Marilyn isn’t the only/last one to wear the dress. I don’t look at it the same.

Reply
14
IN THIS ARTICLE
CELEBRITIES
