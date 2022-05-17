Local students organize "walkout" supporting abortion rights

Many of us have seen the big wooden cross displayed right in front of the University of Arizona Bookstore Starbucks. Beside it, a group of familiar faces hand out fake million dollar bills with images of Jesus Christ featured on the front. They hand out these bills eagerly and do not seem to care whether you accept their offer or not. They give us pamphlets anyway, describing all of the countless ways we are sinners. They smile and ask us if we think we are going to hell. Often, these questions make students visibly uncomfortable. Most of us are just trying to grab our iced coffee and get to class.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO