Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 2nd District Investigative Section are investigating a residential burglary that occurred in the 6000 block of Loganwood Drive in Bethesda. Detectives have released surveillance video of the suspects and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying them. On Saturday, April 23, 2022, at approximately 8:10 a.m., 2nd District officers responded to the above location for the report of a burglary that just occurred.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 5 HOURS AGO