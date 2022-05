The battle between YouTube and Twitch over who will be the biggest streaming network has been raging for a while now. Both platforms have been competing to try and gather as many high-profile streamers as possible. It's gotten to the point that any time a streamer's contract expires, fans grow tense wondering if the content creator is going to get an offer that entices them to change sides or stick with the service they know and love. So far, it seems like YouTube has been taking away some of Twitch's advantages, managing to convert big-name streamers like Ludwig and TimTheTatman while also holding onto previously contracted streamers like Valkyrae.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 15 DAYS AGO