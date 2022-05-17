ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

China Eastern crash investigation indicates intentional nosedive: report

By Chloe Folmar
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z6V1n_0fhBbMUF00
Tweet

U.S. officials believe that the deadly China Eastern jet crash in March may have been intentional, sources told The Wall Street Journal Tuesday.

According to the sources, data points to the possibility of an intentional nosedive orchestrated by someone in the cockpit, resulting in the deaths of 132 people.

The airliner crashed on its way from Kunming, China, to Guangzhou, with reports saying that it seemed to launch into a descent at an almost vertical angle.

U.S. accident investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board are aiding the Chinese authorities in their analysis of the incident, which occurred in a U.S.-manufactured jet.

Officials recovered instruments from the Boeing 737-800 to collect data on commands used during the flight. Sources told the Journal that the inputs used on one black box just before the nosedive indicated that commands for the crash were intentional.

“The plane did what it was told to do by someone in the cockpit,” a source said.

People familiar with the preliminary assessment of U.S. officials also commented that the Boeing model plane has a stellar safety record when it comes to commercial flying.

During the descent of the plane, Chinese officials were apparently unable to connect with pilots over cockpit microphones.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Passengers injured as plane leaves runway in western China

A Chinese passenger jet left the runway upon takeoff and caught fire in western China on Thursday morning, and several people were injured.Tibet Airlines said it happened at 8:09 a.m. (0009 GMT) as the flight to the city of Nyingchi in the Tibetan Autonomous Region was preparing to take off from the western city of Chongqing.The Airbus A319-115 jet had 113 passengers and nine flight crew onboard, all of whom were safely evacuated with some taken to a hospital with minor injuries, the airline said in an statement. The plane itself had fire damage, it said. “In the process...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Shanghai morgue workers open a body bag to discover care home patient is ALIVE after he was mistakenly declared dead and loaded into a hearse amid Covid crisis engulfing city

Shanghai morgue workers reacted in a flustered disbelief when they discovered an elderly patient they were delivering to the morgue in a body bag was still alive. The incident took place in the metropolis' Putuo District on Sunday as Chinese authorities impose a merciless lockdown on the city's 25 million inhabitants in a bid to enforce their zero Covid policy.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nosedive#China Eastern#Boeing 737 800#Traffic Accident#The Wall Street Journal#Chinese
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
NTSB
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Country
China
Salon

Deutsche Bank whistleblower linked to Trump probe found dead

The logo of German giant Deutsche Bank is seen on one of their branches in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on February 4, 2021 (ARMANDO BABANI/AFP via Getty Images) A whistleblower who was involved in an investigation into Donald Trump's business deals with Deutsche Bank was found dead in Los Angeles on Monday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
99.9 KTDY

Whale-Watching Boat Hits Whale — Sends Passengers Flying

A well-known tourist attraction in Mexico took a scary turn late last week. A whale-watching boat carrying a group of tourists had a dangerous run-in with a humpback whale while off the coast of La Paz, Mexico. You have to see it to believe it. According to the police, six...
ACCIDENTS
The Hill

The Hill

564K+
Followers
69K+
Post
424M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy