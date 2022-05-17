ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soledad, CA

1 person killed in ATV crash in Salinas River near Soledad: CHP

By Felix Cortez
KSBW.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOLEDAD, Calif. — Illegal off-roading in the Salinas riverbed has claimed another life, this time a 22-year-old woman and she’s the third person to die as a result of the illegal activity in the past seven months. Investigators say Jaqueline Ruiz of Watsonville was crushed to death...

www.ksbw.com

