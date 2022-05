After a storybook season that took them to the state 1A/2A/3A high school boys lacrosse championship game, the First Flight Nighthawks were defeated in that May 20 contest in Cary by Lake Norman Charter. After a very close first half that saw First Flight trailing just 4-3, Lake Norman Charter dominated the second half on its way to a 19-5 win.

