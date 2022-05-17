ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Kourtney Kardashian Reunites With Daughter Penelope After Leaving Children Out Of Travis Barker Wedding

By Nikki Schuster
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 2 days ago
Kourtney Kardashian appears to be spending some one-on-one time with daughter Penelope after majorly snubbing her kiddos from her wedding with Travis Barker .

As OK! reported , the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum officially said "I Do" in a private courthouse ceremony in Santa Barbara, Calif. on Sunday, May 15, less than one month after their impromptu drunken nuptials.

Aside from the three kids she shares with ex Scott Disick obviously not being in attendance when they tied the knot the first time in Sin City, Mason , 12, Penelope , 9, and Reign , 7, also weren't included the second time around.

The mother-daughter duo was spotted in Calabasas earlier this week, where the Poosh founder was seen picking up a green smoothie from SunLife Organics juice bar, as seen in photos obtained by The Sun . Kardashian, who opted for a skeleton onesie, made sure to keep her face out of the sun — and away from the paparazzi — with a baseball cap and sunglasses.

These are the first photos the public has seen of the reality star since she and the Blink-182 drummer became man and wife following their October 2021 engagement, which marked another monumental event The Kardashians star's kids were left out of.

While Barker's dad, Randy , and Kardashian's grandmother, Mary Jo Campbell , were the only two invited to the couple's wedding over the weekend, it seems everyone but Kardashian's kids and their father was there to celebrate Barker proposing to her last year in Montecito, Calif.

The controversial decision to not include Kardashian's kids when Barker got down on one knee on the beach while surrounded by rose petals and candles was documented in the latest episode of the family's Hulu series, The Kardashians .

After the proposal, Kardashian and Barker were joined by the Kardashian-Jenner family and Barker's kids for a celebratory dinner. "I do wish that my kids were here," she admitted in a confessional after learning her little ones were not invited. "I think it would've made them feel more included in the decision and part of the surprise ."

"I know that my mom made that decision, and it probably wasn't her best," Kardashian added while getting choked up.

After realizing she missed a call from Penelope, the mother-of-three went into another room to tell her daughter about the big news. While the cameras didn't capture the famous offspring's reaction , Penelope could be heard crying after her mom revealed: "Do you want to know what my surprise was? We got engaged!"

"Is that upsetting?" she asked her daughter, while Kim Kardashian chimed in, "Penelope! Why are you crying, baby?" Penelope then abruptly hung up on her mom and aunt, which left Kardashian visibly upset by her daughter's reaction.

Luckily, it looks like Kardashian and her daughter are doing OK — and Penelope may even be getting an invite to the couple's next celebratory affair. An insider spilled the lovebirds are planning an upscale wedding in Italy and Kardashian's kiddos will be there.

"They had to legally get married first ahead of their big Italian wedding , which is happening very soon," concluded a source to People . "All the details are set, and the whole family, including all the kids, are very excited."

