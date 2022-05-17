ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs named second-best place to live in U.S.

By Anissa Connell
 2 days ago
Colorado Springs has been named the second-best city to live in the United States by U.S. News.

According to the list, Colorado Springs and Boulder were the only two Colorado cities that made the top 10 list.

The list consists of 150 of the most populous metro areas and to make the top of the list, a place must have a good value, be a desirable place to live, have a strong job market and have a high quality of life.

The top 10 places on the list are:

  • Huntsville, AL
    Overall score: 7.0
    Quality of life: 6.8
    Value: 8.5
  • Colorado Springs, CO
    Overall score: 6.8
    Quality of life: 6.4
    Value: 5.7
  • Green Bay, WI
    Overall score: 6.8
    Quality of life: 7.1
    Value: 8.5
  • Boulder, CO
    Overall score: 6.8
    Quality of life: 7.7
    Value: 5.1
  • San Jose, CA
    Overall score: 6.7
    Quality of life: 7.7
    Value: 5.5
  • Raleigh & Durham, NC
    Overall score: 6.7
    Quality of life: 6.8
    Value: 7.1
  • Fayetteville, AR
    Overall score: 6.7
    Quality of life: 6.8
    Value: 8.3
  • Portland, ME
    Overall score: 6.7
    Quality of life: 7.2
    Value: 6.6
  • Sarasota, FL
    Overall score: 6.7
    Quality of life: 7.0
    Value: 6.2
  • San Francisco, CA
    Overall score: 6.7
    Quality of life: 6.8
    Value: 5.1

The only other two Colorado cities on the list include Fort Collins as the 54th best place to live and Denver as the 55th best place to live.

A full list of the best places to live can be found online .
