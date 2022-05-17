ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

2022 Pennsylvania primary election results

 2 days ago
Polls are now closed, as Pennsylvanians cast their ballots...

CBS Philly

Republican Nomination For Pennsylvania U.S. Senate Race Uncertain As Thousands Of Mail-In Votes Still Being Counted

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Too close to call. We are waiting to find out who will be Pennsylvania’s Republican Senate candidate this fall. With 98% of the vote counted, Mehmet Oz has a lead over Dave McCormick of a little more than 1,200 votes. Who will emerge with a victory remains up in the air. Thousands of votes are still left to be counted across the commonwealth. The root problem is the Pennsylvania law preventing election teams from opening, sorting and counting mail-in ballots until 7 a.m. on Election Day. Brand new numbers just in from Philadelphia’s chair of elections say it looks like...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHYY

Davis wins Democratic primary for lieutenant governor

Pennsylvania Democrats gave their nominee for governor his choice for second-in-command on Tuesday, selecting state Rep. Austin Davis to be their lieutenant governor candidate in the fall election. Attorney General Josh Shapiro, the Democrats’ choice for governor, had endorsed Davis over state Rep. Brian Sims, who ran an energetic campaign...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHYY

Shapiro wins Dem primary for Pa. governor

Pennsylvania Democrats have made their choice for governor official, handing the nomination to second-term state Attorney General Josh Shapiro. Shapiro was unopposed for the Democratic nomination. The incumbent, Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, is term-limited. Shapiro, 48, from the Philadelphia suburb of Abington, spent the primary campaign season raising money and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
beavercountyradio.com

Doug Mastriano Has Won the Republican Nomination for Governor of Pennsylvania.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Doug Mastriano has won the Republican nomination for governor of Pennsylvania. Mastriano beat eight other candidates in Tuesday’s primary election and a party establishment that had tried to head off his coming victory over fears that he is too extreme to win fall’s general election in the presidential battleground. Mastriano, a retired U.S. Army colonel and state senator since 2019 who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, will face Democrat Josh Shapiro in the November election. Mastriano and Shapiro are vying for the right to succeed Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, who is constitutionally term-limited Mastriano was well on his way to victory when Trump endorsed him on Saturday.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHYY

PA Post-Primary Election Roundtable

There was a lot on the line in the Pennsylvania primary, with many tight races, late surging candidates and results of major national importance. The race for governor and for retiring Republican Senator Pat Toomey’s seat drew the most attention– and money, as it could be the democrats one chance to flip a seat this fall. We’ll talk about yesterday’s primary election results, what we learned about the state’s electorate, the issues that motivated voters and the influence of former President Trump’s endorsements. We’ll also discuss the direction of our major political parties and what it all means for the general election this fall.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Lou Barletta concedes, Mastriano on ballot in November

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In the race for governor, it looks like republican Doug Mastriano’s name will be on the ballot in November. He will be joined by democrat Josh Shapiro who ran unopposed. Former Hazleton mayor Lou Barletta was hoping for a different outcome. Lots of disappointment Tuesday night among Barletta supporters. It became clear […]
HAZLETON, PA
WHYY

Pa. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman wins Democratic Senate primary

John Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor, has won the state’s Democratic primary for U.S. Senate, according to a race call from The Associated Press. The 6-foot-9 Fetterman, who often wears shorts to campaign events and has the persona of an authentic anti-politician, topped Rep. Conor Lamb in the primary.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHYY

Pennsylvanians cast first ballots under redistricted maps

The first electoral aftershocks from legislative redistricting earlier this year will be felt Tuesday, when Pennsylvania voters pick primary candidates for Congress, 203 state House seats and 25 Senate districts. Many voters will not notice a thing — they will be at a familiar polling place and cast votes for...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHYY

Pa. judge halts Gov. Wolf’s bridge tolling plans, for now

A judge has ordered a temporary halt to Gov. Tom Wolf’s plan to toll as many as nine major bridges on interstates in Pennsylvania, siding Wednesday with Cumberland County and a handful of municipalities that are challenging the process as both illegal and unconstitutional. Commonwealth Court Judge Ellen Ceisler...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

State house candidate says he had problems at Pa. polling place this morning

An incumbent Democrat state representative is alerting Pa. primary voters about potential problems and long delays at the polls. State Rep. Manny Guzman, D-Berks, said he encountered substantial delay at his polling place this morning. In a press release released by his office, he is blaming poll workers not being properly trained on Berks County’s new voting machines.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHYY

Delaware House to vote on creating marijuana retail market as Carney weighs legalization

The regulatory piece of a two-pronged effort in Delaware to legalize and create a retail market for marijuana will come up for a vote Thursday in the state House. The vote comes as Gov. John Carney weighs what to do with a bill that has passed both the state House and Senate, which would effectively legalize recreational weed by removing any penalties for adults over 21 with less than an ounce, or 28 grams.
DELAWARE STATE
MyChesCo

Gov. Wolf Announces Aggressive Push to Secure Clean Hydrogen Hub in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, PA — Governor Tom Wolf this week announced that Pennsylvania is working with energy, organized labor, and environmental stakeholders to support a path forward for industrial sector decarbonization with an emphasis on the deployment of clean hydrogen and carbon capture, utilization, and storage technologies and to ensure that US Department of Energy invests in Pennsylvania for a Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub funded under the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL).
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
erienewsnow.com

Breaking Down the Candidates for PA Governor

HARRISBURG, Pa. (ErieNewsNow) - Voters registered with either the Democratic or Republican parties will have until 8 p.m. to cast their vote in person. If voters are in-line by that time, they will still be able to vote. If voting by mail, and you have not returned your ballot, the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Who’s running for Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Before Pennsylvanians hit the polls on May 17 for the primary election, abc27 has compiled a list of who is running for governor of Pennsylvania. Tuesday, March 15, marked the official day for candidates to hand in their signed petitions to officially add their names to the ballot. Learn more about […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WNEP-TV 16

Pennsylvania COVID-19 weekly update - Wednesday, May 18

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has updated COVID-19 statistics for the last week. The department confirms 27,997additional positive cases of COVID-19 over the last seven days, for a daily average of 3,999. There were 84 new deaths for the week. The statewide total of deaths attributed...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
