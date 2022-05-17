2022 Pennsylvania primary election results

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Doug Mastriano has won the Republican nomination for governor of Pennsylvania. Mastriano beat eight other candidates in Tuesday’s primary election and a party establishment that had tried to head off his coming victory over fears that he is too extreme to win fall’s general election in the presidential battleground. Mastriano, a retired U.S. Army colonel and state senator since 2019 who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, will face Democrat Josh Shapiro in the November election. Mastriano and Shapiro are vying for the right to succeed Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, who is constitutionally term-limited Mastriano was well on his way to victory when Trump endorsed him on Saturday.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO