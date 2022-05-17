ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Check out this 'Pulp Fiction'-themed bar!

By Kari Steele
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CKr3V_0fhBb2uy00

"You know what they call a Quarter Pounder with Cheese in Paris?"

If you have always wanted to try a Royale With Cheese, then you are in luck! The Bar in Gilbert is serving up all of your favorites from Quentin Tarantino’s iconic neo-noir film — like injectable doughnuts (after Vince Vega's lifesaving attempt of Mia Wallace) that you can wash down with a Jules.

Why Pulp Fiction? Owner and General Manager Paige Hansen explains their sister location, The Bar (in Arcadia), is Big Lebowski-themed so they wanted to play off of another pop culture classic.

You will see the theme riddled all over the menu. Originally opened as a bar, The Bar has catered to guests' requests for a sit-down meal and recently added upscale entrées to match the "je ne sais quoi" of the suited star characters. You can still order a Royale With Cheese and the Big Kahuna, but you also now have the choice of St. Louis Style Ribs or Honey Glazed Salmon. Let's not forget the famous $5.00 Milkshake that Hansen says is listed for $8.00 due to inflation.

The drink menu features cocktails such as tequila-based Jack Rabbit Slims (Patrón, Blood Orange, Rhubarb Ginger, Bitters, Lime and Grapefruit Soda) and the Jules (Local Arcadia Mayer Lemon Vodka, Ketel One Botanical Grapefruit & Rose, Yuzu, Lemon Juice and Simple Syrup).

When you walk inside, you will immediately be greeted by the giant mural featuring your favorite nefarious hired hands of the criminal underworld. The neon signs decorating the walls are modeled after the ones featured during the bar scene. Make sure you take a good look around to see if you can spot the briefcase!

Wanting to show off your best "twist" moves? You won't find a dance competition but crowds are already enjoying The Bar's newly featured DJs on Friday and Saturday nights. Starting this week, they are opening for brunch on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Specials include $20 bottles of champagne for the table with the purchase of food.

IF YOU GO:
The Bar (Gilbert)
366 N Gilbert Rd.
Gilbert, AZ 85234

Hours:
Monday - Tuesday, Closed
Wednesday - Sunday, 3 p.m. - 2 a.m.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Quentin Tarantino
