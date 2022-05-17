ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

A Specialist Told Her To Put Her Beloved Cat Down, But Instead, She Saved Up For A Specific Surgery That Could Help Her

Chip Chick
Chip Chick
 2 days ago

New York, New York. Mavvie Tyrone and Raila have been inseparable for over 10 years. Raila, a 14-year-old cat, means the whole world to Mavvie.

Mavvie has had Raila since she was only six weeks old, and now the duo has spent most of their lives together.

Though their times together are always filled with happiness, there was one major thing about Raila that Mavvie did not completely figure out until recently.

Mavvie has always known that Raila has chronic ear infections, but no vet could tell her the problem. All she knew was those problems had been causing Raila pain for the past 11 years.

"Every vet visit claimed it was ear mites, polyps, or just dirt and buildup, but that was never the root of the problem," Mavvie said.

Finally, Mavvie has met up with a specialist dermatologist, who examined that Raila has a benign tumor.

The vet then gave Mavvie two options: have Raila go through a TECA surgery or put her down so she won't suffer anymore.

To Mavvie, the second option is not an option. "All of her vets said Raila is healthy, and her vitals are great," she said. "Raila still eats, drinks, and even tries to play sometimes when she's not in pain."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ttawv_0fhBapkb00
GoFundMe; pictured above is Raila

Mavvie just knew that she had to fight for Raila's life. However, a significant obstacle awaits her if she decides to go down the path of having Raila receive TECA surgery–the medical costs.

The surgery itself would cost about $3,000. But Raila needs to go through CT scans before receiving the surgery, and the CT scan itself is $2,000. Mavvie was also informed that the CT scans are inevitable.

"I cannot afford this surgery or her follow-up visits on my own," Mavvie explained. "Since January this year, her past vet visits have cost me around $4,000, including transportation and medication."

So she humbly turned to the GoFundMe community for help. Mavvie has set a goal of $5,000. She has since raised $3,368, which was enough for Raila to undergo a significant part of her treatments.

As of May 4, Mavvie has made the latest update on Raila. She received her surgery on May 2, which was a huge success. Raila is already home with Mavvie, and her recovery will only take one-two week.

Even more exciting news for Mavvie is that Raila's recovery is faster than her expectations. Shortly after the surgery, Raila was already active.

"She was meowing and already trying to jump on elevated surfaces I haven't seen in years. She's purring, cuddling, and just wants a lot of love," Mavvie stated.

Raila still needs some aftercare after her surgery, and the duo will continue to need support. If you want to follow up with Raila's post-operational treatments or to show some love to the fur baby, please visit Mavvie's page here.

Read more stories like this on ChipChick.com

Her Parents Banned Her From Going To Prom As Punishment, But After They Took That Back, She's Still Not Going Just To Be Spiteful

His Ex-Girlfriend Never Came To Pick Up Her Cosplay Stuff After They Broke Up, So He Sold Everything Or Threw It Out And She Was Furious

If true crime defines your free time, this is for you: read Chip Chick’s True Crime Tribe

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Pets & Animals
Chip Chick

This Dog Was Rescued From The Streets And His Owners Realized He Had Problems Walking Due To Neurological Problems

Cumming, Georgia. Toby was finally granted a home away from the street earlier this year. He is beyond grateful for his new parents, Shyla Renae and Lucas Stamets. Shyla and Lucas rescued Toby off the streets in January 2022. By the time they got him, Toby had already shown some health problems, especially being off-balanced while he walked.
CUMMING, GA
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Old Cat#Fur#Teca
pawmypets.com

Dad Tells Dog He Got A Cat And The Internet Is In Hysterics

While we think of ourselves as animal lovers, a lot of our pets are animal fans also!. Having someone to maintain them company, have fun with and make memories with is really unique. Sure, our pets like us humans but we can’t always exist. We work, run errands, and go on holidays.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
ohmymag.co.uk

Dogs who were about to be euthanized, saved by this heartbreaking photo

You surely come across many homeless dogs who are adopted into happy families on the internet. Unfortunately, not every dog at the shelter has the same fate. Some dogs spend their entire lives at the rescue centre. However, due to the rising population, many shelterseuthanise their canine residents. These two pups were scheduled to be euthanised as well.
ANIMALS
heavenofanimals.com

Old Horse Who Saved His Own Life By Hiding Between Donkeys Is Showered With Gifts

With his frostbitten ears and old joints, Bubbles was not a candidate for rescue, which is probably why he was at a lot and on his way to slaughter in Mexico. Sue Chapman and Lari McConegly from Becky’s Hope Horse Rescue were there to save some miniature donkeys when they spotted the horse weaving among the donkeys and heading straight for their trailer. It seems that the old horse was staging his own rescue, determined to beat his fate.
ANIMALS
dailyphew.com

Man Jumps A Fence To Rescue A Dog From A Neglected Family

A man was travelling down a Caribbean roadway when he became aware of a dog’s deplorable living conditions. She was tethered to a leash on a house patio, and he did not hesitate to intervene, so he was able to rescue her with the help of another passer-by who was persuaded to cross the fence to free her. that direction.
ANIMALS
Chip Chick

Chip Chick

New York City, NY
10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Lifestyle, tech, and true crime content for women.

 https://www.chipchick.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy