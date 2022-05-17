A Specialist Told Her To Put Her Beloved Cat Down, But Instead, She Saved Up For A Specific Surgery That Could Help Her

New York, New York. Mavvie Tyrone and Raila have been inseparable for over 10 years. Raila, a 14-year-old cat, means the whole world to Mavvie.

Mavvie has had Raila since she was only six weeks old, and now the duo has spent most of their lives together.

Though their times together are always filled with happiness, there was one major thing about Raila that Mavvie did not completely figure out until recently.

Mavvie has always known that Raila has chronic ear infections, but no vet could tell her the problem. All she knew was those problems had been causing Raila pain for the past 11 years.

"Every vet visit claimed it was ear mites, polyps, or just dirt and buildup, but that was never the root of the problem," Mavvie said.

Finally, Mavvie has met up with a specialist dermatologist, who examined that Raila has a benign tumor.

The vet then gave Mavvie two options: have Raila go through a TECA surgery or put her down so she won't suffer anymore.

To Mavvie, the second option is not an option. "All of her vets said Raila is healthy, and her vitals are great," she said. "Raila still eats, drinks, and even tries to play sometimes when she's not in pain."

GoFundMe; pictured above is Raila

Mavvie just knew that she had to fight for Raila's life. However, a significant obstacle awaits her if she decides to go down the path of having Raila receive TECA surgery–the medical costs.

The surgery itself would cost about $3,000. But Raila needs to go through CT scans before receiving the surgery, and the CT scan itself is $2,000. Mavvie was also informed that the CT scans are inevitable.

"I cannot afford this surgery or her follow-up visits on my own," Mavvie explained. "Since January this year, her past vet visits have cost me around $4,000, including transportation and medication."

So she humbly turned to the GoFundMe community for help. Mavvie has set a goal of $5,000. She has since raised $3,368, which was enough for Raila to undergo a significant part of her treatments.

As of May 4, Mavvie has made the latest update on Raila. She received her surgery on May 2, which was a huge success. Raila is already home with Mavvie, and her recovery will only take one-two week.

Even more exciting news for Mavvie is that Raila's recovery is faster than her expectations. Shortly after the surgery, Raila was already active.

"She was meowing and already trying to jump on elevated surfaces I haven't seen in years. She's purring, cuddling, and just wants a lot of love," Mavvie stated.

Raila still needs some aftercare after her surgery, and the duo will continue to need support. If you want to follow up with Raila's post-operational treatments or to show some love to the fur baby, please visit Mavvie's page here.

