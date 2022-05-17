ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

More than 5,000 Newport News homeowners received a real estate tax bill by mistake

By Jessica Nolte, Daily Press
Daily Press
Daily Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37rkMp_0fhBacWO00
Downtown Newport News is seen from an aerial view Tuesday July 16, 2019. Jonathon Gruenke/Daily Press/TNS

More than 5,000 homeowners in Newport News had a real estate tax bill mailed to their homes by mistake, according to the city.

The city treasurer’s office doesn’t usually send bills to homeowners who have a mortgage company that maintains an escrow account to pay their real estate taxes and stormwater fees, but a system error led to the bills being mailed by accident. There were 5,152 homeowners who use Lereta Tax Service Corporation to pay those bills who were affected, according to City Treasurer Marty Eubank.

All of the accounts were updated and marked as paid on May 9 in the online real estate taxation system, Eubank said.

Eubank attributed the error to the way Lereta Tax Service submitted its electronic list of accounts. The company submitted the payments the way it normally does, but the treasurer’s office then received another file with more accounts, which confused the system, and made it appear as though the homeowner did not use the mortgage company to pay the bills.

Eubank said the city’s information technology department was looking into the issue to prevent it from happening again.

Eubank said taxpayers who have a mortgage company that manages those payments on their behalf can disregard the bill they received in the mail.

Those who want to verify that the bill has already been paid can contact their mortgage company or can reach out to the city treasurer’s office at 757-926-8731.

The city’s website is also updated to show that the affected taxpayers don’t owe any money. To check online, visit www.nnva.gov/property and click on “Taxes Due Detail.” Those who have already paid will see that they don’t owe anything.

Jessica Nolte, 757-912-1675, jnolte@dailypress.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newport News, VA
Business
City
Newport News, VA
Local
Virginia Business
Local
Virginia Government
Newport News, VA
Government
Newport News, VA
Real Estate
Local
Virginia Real Estate
WRIC - ABC 8News

Virginia woman guilty of lottery scheme, steals more than $200,000 from elderly across United States

Miller would put the money the victims sent her into her personal bank accounts, and then convert it and funnel it to her co-conspirators. She also forged victim signatures on fraudulent checks, and mailed locked briefcases to victims. Miller told the victims the briefcases contained their winnings, and they would receive the combination once the taxes and fees had been paid to her. Miller had actually packed the briefcases with Hampton Roads newspapers and magazines.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Virginia Business

255-apartment complex coming to Suffolk

The Cathcart Group, a Charlottesville-based real estate developer, is building a 255-unit apartment community in Suffolk planned to open in 2023. The Gallery at Godwin will be on nine acres at 3061 Godwin Blvd. in Suffolk and will have one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with rents ranging from $1,200 to $1,900. The complex will also have 15,967 square feet of retail space and will be near the Publix grocery store coming to Suffolk and Sentara Obici Hospital.
SUFFOLK, VA
13News Now

Newport News Starbucks votes to unionize

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Newport News Starbucks officially joins the wave of a nationwide labor movement. The Oyster Point location held its union election Thursday. The vote reportedly ended with 11-to-7 in favor of forming a union. This store is the first in Hampton Roads to do so.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Taxes#Tax Bill#Downtown Newport News#City
royalexaminer.com

Port of Virginia secures all necessary federal investment for making Virginia the US east coast’s deepest port

The Port of Virginia® and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers today, May 20, 2022, signed the agreement committing the federal government to begin its financial investment in the construction effort to widen and deepen the commercial shipping channels and Norfolk Harbor. Close collaboration with Army Corps has the project on schedule for completion in 2024.
VIRGINIA STATE
13News Now

Port of Virginia to become deepest on U.S. East Coast

NORFOLK, Va. — Millions of federal dollars are on their way to the Port of Virginia. It's all about keeping the maritime passageways deeper, wider, and safer. It will be $225.4 million to be precise, earmarked for the long-awaited Norfolk Harbor Deepening and Widening Project. When dredging is complete,...
NORFOLK, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Accidents
News Break
Politics
windsorweekly.com

IW School Board gives raises to teachers, administrators

Entry-level teachers at Isle of Wight County Schools will earn a starting salary of $47,277 next school year, per the School Board’s unanimous vote May 12 to adopt a new pay scale. The new minimum amounts to a 5% increase over Isle of Wight’s current $44,945 starting salary for...
ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, VA
locusmag.com

B&N Sued In Virginia

Anderson claims the court found “probable cause that the books… are obscene to unrestricted viewing by minors.” He seeks an injunction to stop B&N, and Virginia Beach schools, from selling or loaning those titles to minors without parental permission. This may not be the last such legal...
VIRGINIA STATE
Daily Press

Daily Press

Newport News, VA
3K+
Followers
926
Post
794K+
Views
ABOUT

Online resource for Hampton Roads news and Virginia news, including coverage of Newport News, Hampton and beyond from Daily Press.

 http://www.dailypress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy