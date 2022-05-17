ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Boulder King Soopers shooting survivor shares her story to rally support after Buffalo supermarket attack

By CB Cotton
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tTwfx_0fhBabdf00

DENVER — Terror transcends distance, and the mass shooting in Buffalo has brought back horrific memories to those who survived last year's mass shooting in Boulder.

"My first thought was all of the similarities — that it was in a grocery store, the number of people killed," said Chelsea Krasawski.

Krawsawki was working in the deli on March 22, 2021, when a gunman opened fire at Boulder's Table Mesa King Soopers.

"You hear one or two loud booms, you think it's a pallet of food being moved ... you hear the sound 12 times and you know what's happening," she said.

The former King Soopers employee can recall all the details of her harrowing escape from the store. She can also tell you how much the ordeal has impacted her life since.

"I still can't really take my son into stores with me, and then I prefer to not even go myself. So our pantry has a tendency to stay a little bare sometimes," Krawsawki said. "I would say there are good days and bad days."

Krawsawki still hasn't revisited the Table Mesa King Soopers and isn't sure when or if she will. She's hoping survivors of the Buffalo mass shooting will take ample time to heal and process the atrocity.

"There was so much support here in Boulder, and I can only hope that there's that same outpouring of love and support for that community," she said.

While many draw parallels between the shootings in Boulder and Buffalo, there are a key differences.

The motive in the Boulder shooting remains unknown, meanwhile the shooting in Buffalo is being investigated as a hate crime and an act of racially-motivated violent extremism .

Krasawki, a white woman, says she acknowledges she doesn't understand the pain of the Black community following the Buffalo incident. However, she does know the survivors will face a long journey ahead.

"The fact that they were singled out specifically for the reason of their race is unfathomable to me," she said through tears.

Intervening on Violent Extremism

"This is so close to what we experienced here with the Boulder County King Soopers shooting," said Dr. Rachel Nielsen. "We had a kid who was on everyone's radar, who was getting services while they were in high school and that couldn't continue after graduation. Within a short period of time, they killed people."

Nielsen is an expert in targeted violence and serves on a team of crisis interventionists and psychological specialists at Nicoletti-Flater Associates . She says it's possible to thwart mass shootings, but it requires early intervention.

"First, they're getting angry and they feel like a victim of some kind. They identify with some sort of a perceived injustice to themselves or a group of people that they associate with," Nielsen said. "So this idea of the "great replacement," even if this person didn't see it happening in their home or in their neighborhood, they could still get worked up with the idea. Then there are things like changes in dress, friends and activities. Family members usually notice that the person is not okay, but they don't have the details."

If loved ones or friends decide to intervene, Nielsen recommends this approach.

"The thing you shouldn't do is confront the belief. If you start arguing with somebody about what they consider to be a big problem, then sometimes they'll shut down and shut you out," she said. "If you can stick with the human element of, "I'm worried about you," then maybe we get some traction early on. If that goes unchecked, they may start to blame other people and think no one's doing anything — so the person may resort to violence ... which is why we really want to catch it early."

Nielsen says of all the extremist ideologies, the ones leading to the most violence are usually anti-government or racist.

The Colorado Resilience Collaborative is one resource for those seeking to make an intervention.

Moving Forward After Tragedy

Krasawski was particularly close to two of the victims from the Boulder shooting — Rikki Olds and Denny Stong.

"Rikki was... she was an incredible human being ... she was such a bright light to everyone," Krasawski said. "And Denny, he was just a kid. He was 19 years old at the time of the shooting."

Six months after the shooting, Krasawski got a tattoo honoring both Olds and Stong

"It's so important for me to live out who they were," she said. "I think of Stong's mother often."

While the grieving process for her continues, Krasawki hopes prosecution will move more swiftly for those impacted by the Buffalo shooting.

Boulder families are still waiting for a trial process to begin. Last month the Boulder shooting suspect was ruled incompetent to stand trial for a third time.

"I want them to have closure beyond the support and help that they will need," Krawsawki said.

Comments / 0

Related
1230 ESPN

Colorado’s New Denver Area Code Spells Out Something Hilarious. Coming In June

Colorado is adding a new three-digit area code to the Denver Metro area to join 303 and 720 next month, and it actually spells out something quite humorous. If you're from the Denver area or just north of there, you likely remember when we were a seven-digit phone number area. Then back in 1998, we went from all Denver numbers starting with the 303 area code, to new Denver numbers starting with a 720 area code.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Boulder County, CO
Boulder County, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
City
Mesa, CO
Boulder, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Boulder, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Snowstorm Aftermath: What To Do With All Those Broken Branches!?

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)- Like many in Jefferson County, Ryan Witt heard the trees around him in Arvada breaking overnight because of the weight from Friday’s snow. “All night we were hearing stuff fall,” he said. He didn’t realize how bad the situation was until his wife saw their front yard, where a huge tree had spit and fallen into the street. (credit: CBS) “She was like, Oh, that’s a big one,” Ryan said. Just down the street his neighbor had a branch fall on his truck. “I’m not too worried about the camper top. It didn’t seem like it broke the windshield or anything,” the...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

2 people pulled from Littleton house fire

LITTLETON, Colo. — Two people were pulled from a house fire in Littleton on Friday evening. South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR) said three dogs and two cats were also rescued. The fire was first reported just after 5 p.m. at a home in the 6100 block of South Spotswood Street, SMFR said. That's a few blocks south of Sterne Park and just north of West Caley Avenue.
LITTLETON, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mass Shooting#Hate Crime#Violent Crime#Boulder King Soopers
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Attention Turns To Widespread Freeze Saturday Night As Storm Departs

DENVER (CBS4) – A potent and unusually cold late May snowstorm will leave Colorado today after dropping more than a foot of snow on the higher elevations to the west and south of Denver. Some parts of Summit County, Jefferson County and Douglas County reported 15 to 20 inches of snow! A fair amount of moisture remains in the atmosphere over northern and central Colorado and with daytime heating we’ll see some unstable air develop. This will create a few rain or snow showers but we aren’t expecting anything widespread or organized after the band of snow on the southeast plains...
DENVER, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

This Hidden Colorado Ice Cream Shop Looks Bomb

If you love Ice Cream then you absolutely must try this hidden Colorado gem ice cream spot right away. Popular Colorado Ice Cream Shop Ready To Keep Things Cool This Summer. The toughest part of this lifestyle change I'm going through is learning how to live with much less of the delicious sweets I've grown to love over the years. We all have a sweet tooth, right? When summer rolls around it's always nice to be able to grab the kids or your boo and head to the ice cream shop to grab some dessert, and this hidden Colorado ice cream shop is something I think we've all been missing!
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
glendalecherrycreek.com

Glendale Crowned Auto Theft Capital Of The United States

Glendale brands itself as “Rugbytown USA,” the capital of rugby in the United States. Forty years ago, a book by Jack E. and Patricia A. Fletcher about Glendale was titled “Colorado’s Cowtown.” Today, thanks to a front-page article on “How did Colorado become one of the worst states for vehicle theft?” by John Aguilar, featuring a picture of Glendale City Hall which went national on MSN, Glendale is being called the auto theft capital of America.
GLENDALE, CO
CBS Denver

Kidnapping Suspect Pursued By Police Dies After Colliding With RTD Bus

DENVER (CBS4) – An adult male driver passed away at a hospital Saturday after his vehicle struck a Regional Transportation District bus in downtown Denver Saturday morning. The man was a suspect in a kidnapping incident and was fleeing police officers at the time, according to Denver Police Department spokesman Kurt Barnes. The unidentified victim managed to escape from the suspect’s vehicle near Colfax Avenue and Grant Street, Barnes said. (credit: CBS) As officers closed in, the suspect’s vehicle collided with an RTD bus at Broadway Street and 13th Avenue. The male suspect was the only person inside the car at the time of the...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado High School Seniors Get A Special Present From Mother Nature

(CBS4) – A First Alert Weather Day in Colorado meant some graduating seniors celebrated commencement in true Colorado fashion. Some schools had to act and think quickly to move their outdoor events somewhere else that was sheltered from Mother Nature. There were the traditional caps and gowns, but for Evergreen High School, its graduation featured something unexpected, snow. The 2022 class graduated in open air at Red Rocks Amphitheater. (credit: CBS) “I’m excited. I think it’s going to be different than other graduation and more memorable,” a graduate named Kaitlyn said. Perhaps memorable in a very cold and wet way. The class of 2022...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Potentially Historic Spring Snow Storm Arrives Thursday Night

DENVER (CBS4) – A cold front that originated in Alaska will reach Colorado Thursday night. Before the front arrives, it will be very dry, very warm, and very windy at times causing critical fire danger. The CBS4 Weather Team has declared Thursday a First Alert Weather Day because of fire danger and Friday a First Alert Weather Day because of cold, rain, and snow. Almost the entire state of Colorado has a Red Flag Warning from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday including the Denver metro area. Westerly winds gusting up to 40 mph together with with very dry air and unusually...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

1 Dead, 1 Injured In Shooting At Party On Peoria Street In Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — A man was killed and a minor was injured in a shooting at a party on Peoria Street in Aurora early Saturday morning, Aurora Police Department confirmed in a press release. According to the APD press release, just before 3:30 a.m., officers responded to the shooting at a a building in the 2900 block of S Peoria Street, where a man was found with gunshot injuries and pronounced dead at the scene. Another person — described as a juvenile male — was found with what were considered non-life-threatening gunshot injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police were still investigating what led to the shooting at the time the release was sent out, and there was no confirmation of arrests or possible suspect information. Anyone who can share details about this shooting with investigators can call Aurora Police Department at 303-739-7000 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867, where tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.
AURORA, CO
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy