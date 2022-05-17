ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver City Council bans concealed carry guns from parks, city buildings

By Robert Garrison
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02d4RS_0fhBaX3d00

DENVER — The Denver City Council passed a concealed carry ban in city-owned or leased buildings and parks.

Violating the new ordinance could lead to a fine of up to $999.

The city will not enforce the ordinance until signage is posted at the public entrances of buildings and parks, notifying the public that the carrying of firearms is prohibited.

“We believe residents and visitors of Denver have an expectation that when visiting a Denver park with friends, family, and children anywhere in our system, that each park is a gun-free zone. The same is true for city buildings,” said City Attorney Kristin Bronson in a press release. “This bill is not intended to assess the character of concealed carry permit holders. It is commonsense legislation designed to increase the level of safety in city facilities by reducing the number of firearms present at any given time. Look, accidents happen, and accidents involving guns can have disastrous and tragic results.”

The city had previously banned concealed carry in certain buildings or areas, but a state law restricted some areas from the ban. A bill passed last year at the state Capitol allowed local governments to reissue such bans.

The following people are exempt from the concealed carry ban:

  • Law enforcement officers and military personnel.
  • Security guards with a valid Denver license containing a firearm endorsement.
  • Persons carrying the firearm for use in a legitimate sporting activity, such as events during the National Western Stock Show within National Western Center buildings.
  • Persons with valid authorization while at DPD and DSD shooting ranges.
  • Persons carrying a firearm while traveling within a private automobile or other private means of conveyance for the purposes of hunting or lawful protection of the person or their property, or another person or that person’s property (weapons other than pistols or revolvers must be unloaded during the transport).

This story was originally reported by Robert Garrison on thedenverchannel.com.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Concealed Carry Ordinance Passes In Denver, Prohibiting Firearms In City Facilities

DENVER (CBS4) – At a meeting on Monday, Denver’s City Council approved reinstating a prohibition on allowing people with concealed carry firearms permits to carry in city facilities and buildings. The vote was an overwhelming 9-3. “I think we’ve got way more guns on the street than we need. I think it’s a reasonable restriction,” said District 6 councilman Paul Kashmann. “I don’t know that I’m crazy about the idea of people that may or may not be adequately trained in the use of weapons acting as our constitution indicates as a well-regulated militia.“ Among the objections, councilman Kevin Flynn said, “It...
DENVER, CO
99.9 KEKB

New Concealed Carry Law in Denver Colorado Angers Gun Owners

Gun owners in Denver, Colorado are fighting a losing battle for their right to carry firearms in the city. A new city ordinance in Denver, Colorado was recently signed by Mayor Michael B. Hancock that prohibits gun owners from carrying concealed firearms in city parks, and city-owned or leased buildings.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Neighbors Say Number Thirty Eight Already Violating Noise Rules

On May 5, the City of Denver's top licensing official ruled that Number Thirty Eight could keep its cabaret license, albeit with noise restrictions. But neighbors of the RiNo music venue have filed a claim with the city, saying that Number Thirty Eight has already started violating those restrictions. "Less...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
sentinelcolorado.com

3 Aurora residents nominated for Arapahoe County Court vacancy

AURORA | Three Aurora residents have been nominated for a judgeship vacancy on the Arapahoe County Court following the retirement of judge Anne M. Ollada. The 18th Judicial District Nominating Commission has selected Christine M. Apostoli, LaQunya L. Baker, and Michael J. Carter as final nominees, according to the district.
AURORA, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Concealed Carry#Accidents Happen#Signage#The Denver City Council#Capitol
Westword

Denver Judge Vacates $100 Million Decision in Marijuana Ownership Battle

Two partners in one of Colorado's largest dispensary chains just took a major hit in an internal ownership battle. Native Roots co-founders Josh Ginsberg and Rhett Jordan first sued co-owner Peter Knobel in 2017 over an alleged breach of their operating agreement. After nearly four years of court hearings and legal dealings, an arbitrator awarded Ginsberg and Jordan just over $100 million with interest, but that award was recently tossed out by Denver District Court.
DENVER, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

El Paso County calls on Gov. Polis to sign bill aimed at stopping illicit spas

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- One El Paso County Commissioner is calling on Governor Jared Polis to sign a bill that would provide counties with the tools to help stop illicit spas and human trafficking in their communities. Just last week, Colorado Springs City Council members unanimously voted to pass a massage business license The post El Paso County calls on Gov. Polis to sign bill aimed at stopping illicit spas appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
9NEWS

Stand aside, 303 and 720: Denver's new area code is here

DENVER — For the first time in more than 20 years, Colorado is getting a new area code. Starting on June 17, 2022, telephone customers in the Denver metro will see new area code: 983. Customers in the 303/720 area code region who request new service, an additional line...
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

Denver's urban camping ban brings 10 years of turmoil

A decade since Denver banned homeless encampments, little data illustrates the policy's success — or its cost. The big picture: Colorado's chronically sheltered homeless population grew by 266% between 2007 and 2021 — more than any other state — and the number of people experiencing homelessness for the first time in metro Denver doubled between 2020 and 2021. At the same time, the Mile High City ranks among the nation's top 10 most expensive metros, with an average home sales price hitting a record $705,812. Driving the news: Tuesday marks 10 years since the city's urban camping ban was signed...
DENVER, CO
denverite.com

As they move inside, Max and Kevin hope they won’t fully leave Denver’s streets behind

It’s a Thursday afternoon at Network Coffee House and, as usual, Max Hutchinson is yukking it up with volunteers making sandwiches for people who otherwise may have to skip lunch. For 40 years, Network has been a place for Denverites without homes to hang out and recharge. Hutchinson, a Louisiana native who usually wears a wide grin, has been a regular here for about a decade.
DENVER, CO
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy