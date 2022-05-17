ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

KOAA Survey: Where is the best place to live in Colorado?

By News5 Staff
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u7W8h_0fhBaPzp00

Colorado Springs was named the second-best place to live in the United States, according to U.S. News .

News5 wants to know, where is the best place to live in Colorado?

Mountains - 62%
Cities - 21%
Plains - 12%
Downtown - 4%

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

U.S. News studied 150 of the most populous metro areas in order to make their list. Cities at the top of the list had to have a good value, be a desirable place to live, have a strong job market and have a high quality of life.

Boulder and Colorado Springs are the only Colorado cities that made the top 10 list.
______

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5 , download and start watching.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Government
City
Boulder, CO
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S News#Roku#Firetv#Appletv#Android Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy