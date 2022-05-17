ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Connelly: ‘Light at the end of the tunnel’ nears for Maryland chicken farmers battling avian flu

By Stacker
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MGPRQ_0fhBaKpQ00

(The Center Square) – As flocks around the country continue to test positive for avian influenza, experts in Maryland are hopeful that the worst is over.

So far this year, four commercial flocks in the Free State have tested positive for the highly virulent virus that resulted in the elimination of 1.7 million chickens, according to Maryland Department of Agriculture Deputy Secretary Steve Connelly.

“It’s getting better, but it’s still high risk,” Connelly told The Center Square. “It’s getting better in our commercial flocks – those four flocks affected in Maryland – we’re getting closer to the end of cleanup and virus elimination.”

Farmers on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, and the Delmarva peninsula, have been heartened that there hasn’t been a new case since mid-March, said James Fisher, communications director for the Delmarva Chicken Association.

“We believe it’s because chicken growers, chicken companies, and ally businesses take biosecurity very seriously,” Fisher told The Center Square.

For those farmers who had to depopulate their flocks due to infection, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has set up an indemnity program to cover the loss of chickens and eggs, Connelly said.

However, impacts to Maryland poultry farmers have reached beyond simply the four flocks infected.

Growers within the infection zone have suffered missed or delayed incomes due to days or weeks in which they couldn’t receive new birds to start new flocks for growing, Fisher said.

“These farms are basically a family-run small business,” he said. “They budget for the year, how many flocks they can expect for a given year, and delays in receiving new chicks can upset that budget. So, growers definitely missed income and will end the year in some cases with one flock’s less income.”

Fisher said DCA is encouraging Maryland legislators and officials to figure out ways to help those growers who missed out on income.

The effects of bird flu have rippled out to consumers as well.

Connelly said prices for eggs and poultry have risen from the virus, but it’s hard to calculate how much as other economic factors like inflation and supply chain issues have muddied the waters.

Both Connelly and Fisher are optimistic about the virus’ trajectory.

“We see the light at the end of the tunnel, but the risk is still pretty high because the virus is circulating in the wild bird pop,” Connelly said.

He pointed out the positive cases that appeared first in the Carolinas and followed migratory waterfowl. The hope is the virus will fade as migratory waterfowl continue to move north.

Biosecurity is the farmer’s best protection, noted Connelly.

Until bird flu is out of the headlines, Connelly assures Maryland residents that their poultry food supply is safe to eat.

“We’re making sure of that,” he said.

Comments / 1

Related
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

How the avian influenza has impacted Maryland

One human and more than 37 million birds—comprised mostly of poultry across 172 commercial flocks and 119 backyard flocks in 34 states—have been affected in the current avian influenza outbreak. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced in April 2022 that a Colorado man was the first reported U.S. citizen to have contracted the […]
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Fastest-growing counties in Maryland

Why do people move from one county or region to another? The usual suspects are jobs, family, significant others, and overall cost of living, but there are other elements at play. Moving within close proximity of a highly rated school district is a key contributing factor for those with children. For younger adults just starting […]
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Maryland reports falling blue crab population in Chesapeake Bay, tributaries

The number of blue crabs in the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries is on a downturn, according to the results of the 2022 Blue Crab Winter Dredge Survey. This year’s survey estimated total crab abundance at 227 million, which is the lowest in the survey’s 33-year history, according to a news release. The survey is compiled annually by the Virginia Marine Resources Commission and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Weekly

Berry Forecast: Pick or wait?

I have only to break into the tightness of a strawberry, and I see summer—its dust and lowering skies. Fresh strawberries have a distinctive smell, and you know it when you find it: sweet, tart, a little grassy, some say like caramel. To borrow a term from winemaking, strawberries can be sensitive to their terroir, or the environmental factors, such as soil, climate, and sunlight, that can affect the flavor and aroma of crops. In Maryland, where it feels like we experience four seasons in the same day, farmers must stay on their toes to bring us this treasured crop.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Industry
Local
Maryland Business
State
Maryland State
Ocean City Today

Hospital transfer to advance health care in Maryland

(The Center Square) – The transfer of a 175-acre site will help shape health care delivery in Maryland, Gov. Larry Hogan said. The Republican governor, winding down his final term in office, announced the Spring Grove Hospital Center site has been transferred to the University of Maryland, Baltimore County. The transfer coincides with the state’s long-term plan to bring health-care delivery up to date through improvements.
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

DNR Maryland Fishing Report – May 18

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Warm and sunny weather returned to Maryland and fishing conditions are getting back to normal, with lighter winds and less rain this week. The shad run is winding down, but should continue until the end of May. With the warmer weather, fishing for invasive snakeheads is starting to improve in the shallow waters of Blackwater and in other river systems, along the shorelines and weed beds.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Connelly
WTOP

48-hour supply: Quarry could aid DC drinking water frailty

The Travilah Quarry, which yielded crushed stone to build the Intercounty Connector and widen Interstate 270, could become part of the solution to the drinking water supply challenge looming over the District of Columbia, Arlington County and the city of Falls Church. As WTOP first reported in 2016, local water...
ROCKVILLE, MD
WBOC

Maryland's Hospitalizations Surpass 400, Positivity Rate Above 8%

BALTIMORE (CBS/WBOC) — For the first time since February, there are more than 400 Marylanders hospitalized with COVID-19, according to data released Tuesday by the Maryland Department of Health. And the state’s seven-day positivity rate is the highest it has been since Jan. 31, when a surge in cases...
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland Department of Human Services Working to Protect Recipients from Fraud

Baltimore, MD – The State of Maryland urges all SNAP, P-EBT, TCA, and TDAP recipients to take extra precautionary measures to protect their benefits. Maryland and other states report an increase in stolen Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Temporary Cash Assistance (TCA), and Temporary Disability Assistance Program (TDAP) benefits. Fraudsters use illegal electronic devices to […]
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avian Flu#Avian Influenza#Bird Flu#Birds
WTOP

Captain White’s Seafood reopens in a new location

Captain White’s Seafood is now up and running at its new location in Maryland. The iconic seafood spot left D.C.’s Southwest Waterfront in November after a long-running dispute with D.C.’s government and developers of The Wharf. “It’s good because our clients have followed us,” said manager Douglas...
OXON HILL, MD
WTOP

Md. attorney general charges Frederick furniture sellers for failure to deliver orders

Several Frederick, Maryland, furniture companies have been charged with failing to deliver orders as promised, Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh’s office said Thursday. The Consumer Protection Division has filed charges against Christopher Engel, Karol Engel, Matthew Dihel, MOCHA Furniture, Urbana Custom Décor and Farmstead Custom Furniture for allegedly collecting deposits from customers to build custom furniture, and then failing to either provide the goods or refund the money, according to a news release.
FREDERICK, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland State Forests Earn Sustainability Certification for 19th Consecutive Year

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced that the major five state forests comprising Maryland’s state forest system – totaling more than 200,000 acres –- this year received two favorable independent audit reports recognizing that DNR is managing the state forests according to internationally accepted Forest Certification standards for sustainability.   These positive 2022 surveillance […]
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Flu
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland Department of Health releases guidance for families seeking baby formula during national shortage

Baltimore, MD – The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) announced resources available for Maryland families impacted by the national infant formula shortages.  Since the February recall of several infant formula products and current shortages, MDH has been working with partners to provide information and resources to families. “MDH is working with federal, state, local, and community […]
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy