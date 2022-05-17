DWR to host Women on the Water Fishing Tournament at East Canyon Park on Saturday

PARK CITY, Utah. — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources and East Canyon State Park are co-hosting the fourth annual Women on the Water Fishing Tournament on Saturday, May 21 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at East Canyon Reservoir & State Park.

The trout tournament will feature two age brackets for ages 17 and younger, and 18 years of age and older. The tournament will provide a fun and competitive opportunity for female anglers of all ages to showcase their abilities. All levels of fishing skills are welcome and encouraged to participate.

Prize categories include:

Top three finishes for largest trout in each age bracket.

Largest “unique” species (any species other than trout).

Fish must be turned in no later than 2 p.m. in order to be processed for tournament scoring. Results and prizes will be announced at the pavilions in the day-use beach area shortly after 2 p.m.

Tournament registration is free, but participants must pay the $20 day-use fee to enter East Canyon State Park. Anglers ages 12 and older must possess a valid Utah fishing license.

Online registration is required in advance for participation, and the event registration closes at 8 a.m. on Saturday, May 21. For those interested in signing up, they can do so here .

