ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Machine Gun Kelly wears $30,000 diamond manicure auctioned for charity

By Daniel Neira
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sOFUF_0fhBZqWR00

Machine Gun Kelly is selling some of his nail art for a good cause, auctioning the diamonds he wore on his nails, as part of his incredible outfit for the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas.

The popular rapper, who recently walked the red carpet of the long awaited awards with his fiance Megan Fox, sparked pregnancy rumors with the actress, following his performance at the event, where he talked about their “unborn child.”

Now the singer is giving his manicure, which had 880 diamonds with over 10 carats, encrusted and worth around $30,000, following his collaboration between Nails of LA and jewelry brand Marrow Fine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yk8Kl_0fhBZqWR00 Marrow Fine

Jillian Sassone, Marrow Fine jewelry founder, detailed the collaboration with MGK to PEOPLE, “Creating MGK’s diamond nails was a natural progression of where nail art and jewelry intersect,” highlighting the “juxtaposition of the white diamonds set traditionally with the pops of black diamonds set pointy side up.”

During one of his interviews while on the red carpet, MGK was asked about his styling for the special night, revealing that he planned to upcycle the nail art, taking the diamonds off and transforming them into rings.

“I’m gonna take these off and turn them into rings, and we’re donating 100 per cent of the proceeds to a Cleveland charity,” he said, referencing his Ohio hometown. Fans of the singer can expect to see the limited-edition rings on Marrow Fine’s website.

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Megan Fox Rocks Low-Plunging Black Dress With Machine Gun Kelly At BBMAs

Megan Fox was a beacon of light at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards on May 15. The gorgeous actress walked alongside her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, on the red carpet outside the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, wearing a figure-hugging black dress with a super low-plunging neckline. She accessorized with long black gloves, clear pumps and one ring by Loree Rodkin. Both gloves featured a beaded flower stem and leaves growing up their sleeves with the actual flower portion jutting off the gloves and covering her shoulders. The Transformers star’s hair was straight, and she rocked fringed bangs.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Complex

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Warned About Drinking Each Other’s Blood by Vampire Experts

Experts of the vampirical variety have weighed in on recent blood-bearing headlines surrounding Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox. Monday, TMZ revived the fluid-focused talk with a report featuring input from New Orleans Vampire Association (NOVA) co-founder Belfazaar Ashantison and Endless Night Vampire Ball founder Father Sebastiaan. NOVA is a nonprofit organization made up of self-identifying vampires, while the Endless Night Vampire Ball is known for its widely acclaimed New Orleans event.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Toxic Twin Flames? Friends Worry Megan Fox Is 'Obsessed' With Her Machine Gun Kelly Romance, She 'Set Off Alarm Bells'

Getting dark: an insider says those close to Megan Fox are worried her all-consuming relationship with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly isn’t healthy. Ever since the actress, 35, hooked up with MGK (real name: Colson Baker) in 2020, “it’s like she’s totally obsessed with their romance and nothing else matters to her,” dishes the insider.After the musician, 32, recently told shock jock Howard Stern that his union with Fox was “ecstasy and agony for sure” and that she had told him they should “go out on a murder/suicide” if they ever split up, “that really set off alarm bells among her...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
State
Ohio State
Las Vegas, NV
Society
Local
Nevada Society
Allure

Megan Fox's Waist-Length Waves Are Begging Me to Get Extensions

Just after booking my next hair appointment for an annual summertime cut, I'm starting to question my "shoulder-length chop" reference photos thanks to Megan Fox. The actor just premiered waist-length hair in a series of selfies taken while in town for the 2022 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada. In her Instagram post on Sunday, May 15, Fox showed off a series of photos and videos displaying the super-long look, captioning the slideshow: "An introvert in Vegas for three days during eclipse season…just SO much crying in the shower." (At least she's keeping it very real regarding her thoughts about her busy schedule.)
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
HollywoodLife

Stormi Webster, 4, Wears Cute Dress To BBMAs With Kylie Jenner To Support Dad Travis

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards served as a family date night for Travis Scott, 31, Kylie Jenner, 24, and daughter Stormi, 4! The eldest daughter of the beauty mogul and rapper looked like she was having a blast as she walked the red carpet alongside her parents at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 15. She wore a one-sleeved white mini dress by Rick Owens with matching white combat boots. Her hair was neatly pulled back into a bun.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Megan Fox
Person
Machine Gun Kelly
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Diamonds#The Diamonds#Nail Art#Nails#Mgk#Marrow Fine
HollywoodLife

Chris Brown Cozies Up To Daughter Royalty, 7, At Her Dance Recital In Rare Photo Together

Chris Brown, 32, was there to support his 7-year-old daughter Royalty Brown at her dance recital. A photo shared to Royalty’s Instagram page on Sunday, May 1 featured the “Forever” hitmaker wrapping his arms around his eldest child, as Royalty held two bouquets of congratulatory flowers in her hands. Chris looked so proud of his daughter and he let out a sweet smile for the snapshot, which he captioned with three heart emojis.
THEATER & DANCE
The US Sun

Kim Kardashian fans think Pete Davidson dropped a clue he’s secretly LIVING with star & her four kids in $60M LA mansion

PETE Davidson may be living in Los Angeles now after fans claim he dropped a big clue he's secretly living with girlfriend Kim Kardashian. During his recent stand-up return at the Netflix Is A Joke festival, the SNL funnyman took a few shots at Kim's ex-husband, Kanye West, before launching into one joke about the rapper becoming his family's housekeeper.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Pete Davidson saves Kim Kardashian from a fall at WH Correspondents’ Dinner

She’s falling for him. Pete Davidson held onto Kim Kardashian after she slipped while walking into the 2022 White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday. Kardashian and Davidson were holding hands when she seemingly stumbled back and tightly grabbed onto her boo to keep her from falling in the lobby of the Washington Hilton Hotel. “I literally just saw Kim Kardashian and Pete Davison and she almost fell,” an eyewitness captioned a video on Twitter. The Skims founder, 41, and the “Saturday Night Live” comedian, 28, made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Washington, DC event. Kardashian stunned in a sparkly silver Balenciaga gown and Lorraine...
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Carrie Underwood Rocks Purple Daisy Dukes For 2022 iHeartCountry Festival In Austin: Photos

Country queen Carrie Underwood stunned yet again at the iHeartCountry Festival with some daisy dukes! She channelled some serious Y2K vibes with her outfit thanks to denim and sequins galore at the event in Austin, Texas on May 7. She rocked a bedazzled jean jacket with cutoff sleeves, point denim knee high boots, dangly rhinestone earrings, and an assortment of rings on her fingers. But perhaps the best part of her getup was the super short jagged purple daisy dukes, showing off her toned legs and making her look like a true southern star.
AUSTIN, TX
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Complains Pregnancy Is Making Her ‘Extremely Hungry’ & Crave Carbs

Britney Spears is newly pregnant with her third child, and the pop star is sharing her ultra-hungry cravings via her Instagram account. The Lucky songstress, 40, shared how she’s feeling about her first pregnancy with actor/model Sam Asghari, 28, with a cute message and photos of some pre-pregnancy fashions. “I worked so hard to lose weight and I actually did … then I found out a small little fetus was growing in there and was extremely hungry…” she captioned the photos, alongside heart and flower emojis, on April 20. “Here are some of my favorite outfits I wore before I found out!!!” The outfits include a long-sleeved LBD with black booties, and a jeans and lacy cropped shirt ensemble, paired with a stylish gray fedora.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

North West, 8, Uses $250 Versace Basketball Heading To Game With Mom Kim Kardashian: Photos

With Kanye West and Kim Kardashian as her parents, it’s no surprise that North, 8, is already a burgeoning fashion icon! The eldest West sibling was spotted heading to her basketball game with mom Kim on Saturday, May 14 using none other than a Versace Barocco print basketball, priced at $250 USD (for reference, a regular ball will run between $30 – $60). North was all ready to go in her black jersey and striped shorts, along with a black pair of sneakers.
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
49K+
Followers
11K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy