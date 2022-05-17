Kimball Arts Festival tickets now available

PARK CITY, Utah — Tickets are now available for the 2022 Kimball Arts Festival, which will take place on Main Street August 5-7.

Admission fees are waived for Summit County residents on Friday, August 5. Advance registration is required for Locals’ Night — Register .

Day tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for ages 6-17. Ticket prices at the gate will be higher.

VIP passes are available for $175 if purchased by June 30. On July 1, the price will go up to $225.

VIP passes include unlimited access to the festival and VIP Lounge, located at Kimball Terrace overlooking Main Street. The VIP lounge is stocked with light bites from culinary partners and complimentary craft cocktails from High West Distillery, beer and wine and programmed with entertainment produced by the Park City Song Summit.

VIP benefits and experiences through the weekend include:

Unlimited weekend access to the festival

Intimate performances and Arts After Dark produced by Park City Song Summit to include an after hours dance party on Friday night and an exclusive Wyatt Pike performance and interview on Saturday evening.

Guided spirit, beer and wine tastings scheduled throughout the weekend

A skybox view of all the action on Main Street complete with an air-conditioned lounge to relax and refresh during the festival.

