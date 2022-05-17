ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Kimball Arts Festival tickets now available

By TownLift // TownLift
TownLift
TownLift
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KyDxG_0fhBZo0D00

PARK CITY, Utah — Tickets are now available for the 2022 Kimball Arts Festival, which will take place on Main Street August 5-7.

Admission fees are waived for Summit County residents on Friday, August 5. Advance registration is required for Locals’ Night — Register .

Day tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for ages 6-17. Ticket prices at the gate will be higher.

VIP passes are available for $175 if purchased by June 30. On July 1, the price will go up to $225.

VIP passes include unlimited access to the festival and VIP Lounge, located at Kimball Terrace overlooking Main Street. The VIP lounge is stocked with light bites from culinary partners and complimentary craft cocktails from High West Distillery, beer and wine and programmed with entertainment produced by the Park City Song Summit.

VIP benefits and experiences through the weekend include:

  • Unlimited weekend access to the festival
  • Intimate performances and Arts After Dark produced by Park City Song Summit to include an after hours dance party on Friday night and an exclusive Wyatt Pike performance and interview on Saturday evening.
  • Guided spirit, beer and wine tastings scheduled throughout the weekend
  • A skybox view of all the action on Main Street complete with an air-conditioned lounge to relax and refresh during the festival.

Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter

Comments / 0

Related
KPCW

Park City’s heating up with summer concerts

Mountain Town Music and Park City Institute are non-profits who bring musical performances each year to Park City, and their summer calendars are full of tunes. Between May 23rd and September 27th there are hundreds of performances scheduled from blue grass to Tex-Mex to solo singer- songwriters. Park City Institute’s...
PARK CITY, UT
ABC4

Newly remodeled store celebrates grand opening in Utah

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – Residents of Spanish Fork are officially invited to start saving money and living better at the area’s new newly remodeled Walmart Neighborhood Market located at 898 S 2550 E as the much-anticipated project is now complete. The Spanish Fork Walmart will host a celebratory event open to the public on […]
SPANISH FORK, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Park City, UT
Local
Utah Government
Local
Utah Society
Park City, UT
Society
State
Utah State
Park City, UT
Government
TownLift

Stio Runs with Ed

PARK CITY, Utah. – Stio has been Running with Ed (RWE) for three years since it opened the 556 Main Street storefront. Hoping to connect with the Park City community […]
PARK CITY, UT
luxuryrealestate.com

Just listed - 5 Bedroom Townhome located in Pinebrook community of Park City, Utah

5 Bedrooms | 3 Full Baths | 1 Partial Bath | 3,007 Sq Ft | .10 Acres. Freshly painted townhome is located on a quiet cul-de-sac in lower Pinebrook. This townhome features 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and 4 separate common areas including the fireplace sitting area off of the kitchen. There are vaulted ceilings in the living room, a loft on the 2nd floor, a downstairs family room with a gas fireplace, and 2nd small kitchen for extended gathering spaces and entertaining. The home allows for additional areas for a larger family and more options for space and privacy. New carpet and a new furnace were installed last year. A new roof was put on in 2014, along with the kitchen and bathrooms being updated then. The exterior paint, which is planned for this Summer, has already been paid for by the sellers.
PARK CITY, UT
TownLift

SNAPPED: Moose Mooching

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources shared this video of a male moose mooching some lawn irrigation with a reminder to #slowtheflow. Standard lawn watering is the equivalent of 1/2 […]
PARK CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts Festival#High West Distillery#Dance Party#Beer#Vip Lounge
utahrealtygroup.com

11300 N 5225 W Unit 14, Highland, UT 84003

Gorgeous home TO BE BUILT in exclusive Highland neighborhood. This home is planned to have 6 bedrooms, 7 full baths, 2 half baths, large home theatre, 2 story great room, dining nook, incredible kitchen and flowing floor plan. This floor plan originally calls for a mother-in-law casita attached. This would add on approximately 3,400 square feet. The sports court is an available option and can be added to the home during the design phase. We have just a few lots left in this LUXURY CUSTOM neighborhood. These plans can be changed to fit exactly what you are hoping to find! Lots range in size between .5-just under 1 Acre! These lots are attached to an awesome builder. Close to shopping and entertainment but quiet. The best of both worlds. Call or text Alicia for more info on building your dream home with us! For Driving Directions: Take North County Blvd (4800 W) to 11300 N . Head W on 11300 N through stop sign and continue to end of cul-de-sac. Reservations accepted on these lots with signed Lot Reservation Agreement and Deposit.
HIGHLAND, UT
saltlakemagazine.com

The Best Burgers in Park City

I was once skiing in Chamonix and ordered a sandwich called “The American,” which was a burger patty stuffed in a pita pocket with fries. Truth be told, it was pretty good, but I’m certainly glad that’s not how we do things in Park City. Few foods are more quintessentially American than the burger, and little cuisine makes more sense than the affordable, filling combination of patty and bun in this little mountain town, especially after a day exploring the hills.
PARK CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
domino

Gen-Zers Are Indeed Buying Houses in the City Predicted to Be Most Popular in 2022

At the end of 2021, all eyes were still on Austin as the city in America where everyone wanted to move. In fact, the market there was so hot that one homeowner’s house value jumped $100,000 in less than a year. But these days, at least when it comes to young, first-time buyers, moving out West is more appealing than settling down in the Lone Star State. According to the latest data from Lending Tree, Gen-Zers (those born between 1997 and 2012) are in favor of putting down roots in Salt Lake City. The news shouldn’t come as a total shock, as just this past December, Realtor.com’s team of forecasters predicted it would be the most popular place to buy a home this year, thanks to its scenic biking and hiking trails and easy access to outdoor recreation.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
gastronomicslc.com

New Murray food hall amongst latest food openings

It’s been a busy old month since the last roundup of new openings in Utah; if you’ve managed to snaffle your way through all twenty in the weeks since, well, in short order: what’s wrong with you? I salute you. Can I join you? Yes, yes, stop with the blathering, you’re here to unearth what’s next to eat. Here it is. Oh that burrito? You’ll need to keep reading to find out…
MURRAY, UT
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Fried Chicken Restaurants in Salt Lake City, Utah

This list is based on prior customer reviews. The combination of fried chicken and ramen is not so common. But this is one of the best ways to eat fried chicken. The soup, noodles, some veggies, and pieces of your favourite comfort food make up this restaurant's best meal. Who wouldn't love a big warm bowl of ramen and fried chicken?
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
TownLift

Welcome Home: Goshawk Ranch

SILVER SUMMIT, Utah. – A remarkable 20.07-acre mountain contemporary home in the coveted community of Goshawk Ranch fuses the convenience and accessibility of in-town living with the serenity and seclusion […]
PARK CITY, UT
Herald-Journal

Sarah Cox and Derik Jensen

Clark and Dana Cox are pleased to announce the marriage of their daughter Sarah to Derik Robert Jensen, son of Thomas and TraciLynn Jensen of Lewiston, Utah. They will be married May 20th in the Logan temple. There will be a reception in their honor Thursday May 19th located at 597 North State Street Preston Idaho from 7:00-9:00 PM.
LEWISTON, UT
ABC 4

International food you can get right here in Utah

Courtney Ottis revisits us today in the studio to show us three different spots to explore international cuisines and flavors. If you’re looking for your new favorite spot, look no further than these three restaurants!. La Garnache: The owners of this restaurant hail from Mexico City, bringing the city’s...
HERRIMAN, UT
TownLift

TownLift

Park City, UT
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
552K+
Views
ABOUT

TownLift is Park City’s and Summit County’s source for community news. We publish news and stories that directly affect your everyday life. We are a catalyst to strengthen community values and support local organizations.

 https://townlift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy