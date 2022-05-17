ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, MS

Dinosaurs Around the World coming to Mississippi Aquarium

By Biancca Ball
WKRG News 5
 2 days ago

GULFPORT, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Dinosaurs will soon be at the Mississippi Aquarium in Gulfport.

Dinosaurs Around the World: The Great Outdoors will open Memorial Day weekend and run through October 2. The exhibit is free with a general admission ticket or membership to Mississippi Aquarium.

Attendees will be able to learn about the supercontinent of Pangea and discover how plate tectonics, land bridges, and volcanic activity allowed dinosaurs to disperse to all corners of the world.

The exhibition includes 10 animatronics, including a Tyrannosaurus rex, a Spinosaurus and a Hadrosaur.

Dinosaurs Around the World will transport visitors back in time to the unrecognizable landscape of Pangea in a playful and educational way,” said Tom Zaller, President and CEO of Imagine Exhibitions. “I am proud of all that our team at Imagine Exhibitions has accomplished with our partners to achieve that goal.”

Dinosaurs Around the World: The Great Outdoors is open daily at Mississippi Aquarium from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

