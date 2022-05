STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN...UPDATED NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 1102 PM EDT WED MAY 18 2022 /1002 PM CDT WED MAY 18 2022/ REST OF TONIGHT...SCATTERED SHOWERS ENDING. PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS IN THE 40S. THURSDAY...PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SHOWERS LATE WEST. HIGHS IN THE 50S AND 60S...COOLEST ALONG THE GREAT LAKES. THURSDAY NIGHT...SHOWERS LIKELY AND A CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS. LOWS IN THE UPPER 40S. FRIDAY...SHOWERS LIKELY AND A SLIGHT CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS... MAINLY EAST HALF. HIGHS IN THE 60S. FRIDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 36 TO 42. SATURDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE OF RAIN SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 50S. SUNDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 36 TO 42. HIGHS IN THE 50S. MONDAY...MOSTLY CLEAR. AREAS OF FROST EARLY. LOWS IN THE 30S. HIGHS 57 TO 64. $$ ROLFSON.

