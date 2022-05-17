ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Shooting reported at Gunpowder Falls State Park

By Chris Montcalmo
 2 days ago
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police in Baltimore County are investigating after a man was shot on Monday night.

At just after 8:45 p.m. on May 16, officers responded to Franklin Square Hospital for a report of a walk-in victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Authorities subsequently determined that the male victim was shot in the area of Gunpowder Falls State Park, near the Harford Road entrance in Glen Arm. The victim is listed in stable condition.

Detectives are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding this shooting.  Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to call police at 410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

The post Shooting reported at Gunpowder Falls State Park appeared first on Nottingham MD .

ABOUT

Nottingham, MD is located in northeastern Baltimore County. It’s nestled in between Perry Hall and White Marsh and not far from Fullerton and Carney. We’re here to bring you all of the latest news & events from Nottingham and the surrounding communities.

