Shooting reported at Gunpowder Falls State Park

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police in Baltimore County are investigating after a man was shot on Monday night.

At just after 8:45 p.m. on May 16, officers responded to Franklin Square Hospital for a report of a walk-in victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Authorities subsequently determined that the male victim was shot in the area of Gunpowder Falls State Park, near the Harford Road entrance in Glen Arm. The victim is listed in stable condition.

Detectives are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding this shooting. Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to call police at 410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

