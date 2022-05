Netflix has been in the news lately for many of the wrong reasons. Most notably, an armed civilian recently made their way on stage during Dave Chappelle’s performance at the Hollywood Bowl during the Netflix Is A Joke Festival. Elsewhere, the streaming platform made headlines when it was reported that it had recorded a decrease in subscribers for the first time in a decade. Not to mention, subscribers have raised issues with the cancellation of popular shows like The Get Down, The Society and American Vandal. As Netflix pushes forward, the streaming giant aims to try a few new things in an effort to pull viewers in.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO