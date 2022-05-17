ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hunterdon County, NJ

Victim Airlifted As Car Gets Trapped Under Tractor-Trailer In Hunterdon County (DEVELOPING)

By Valerie Musson
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AuMUM_0fhBXVFi00
NorthStar medical helicopter Photo Credit: Northstar & Southstar Air Medical Helicopter via Facebook

A victim was being flown to a trauma center after a car collided with and became trapped underneath a tractor-trailer in Hunterdon County, developing reports say.

The crash occurred on Route 22 east near Clark Road in Lebanon shortly before 1:40 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17, according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

The car went underneath the trailer and trapped the victim, the report says.

A NorthStar medical helicopter was requested to land at Holjes-Sheppard Memorial Park to take the victim to a local trauma center, according to the initial report.

Police did not immediately return DailyVoice.com’s request for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Voice

Tractor-Trailer Crash Involving 4 Cars Takes Down Traffic Signal On Route 10 (DEVELOPING)

A tractor-trailer crash involving four other vehicles brought down a traffic signal on Route 10 in Morris County, developing reports say. The signal at Route 10 and Canfield Avenue in Randolph was taken down following a tractor-trailer collision with four other cars shortly before 12:15 p.m. on Thursday, May 19, according to initial and unconfirmed reports.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

One Dead, Several Critical In 6-Vehicle Crash In Summit

One person died and several others were seriously hurt in a crash involving five cars and a tractor trailer on Route 24 in Summit Thursday, May 19, officials said. Summit firefighters worked to extricate three people around 2 p.m. on the eastbound side near mile marker 9, the City of Summit said in a release.
SUMMIT, NJ
Daily Voice

Driver Sought Following Consecutive Hit-Run Crashes On GWB And In Fort Lee

Authorities were searching for a hit-and-run driver who they said fled consecutive crashes on the George Washington Bridge and in Fort Lee. A 40-year-old motorist from East Stroudsburg, PA told police she was headed north on Lemoine Avenue near Bridge Plaza North when a speeding vehicle struck her Honda Pilot while trying to pass her around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 18.
FORT LEE, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lebanon, NJ
Accidents
City
Lebanon, NJ
Lebanon, NJ
Crime & Safety
Hunterdon County, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Hunterdon County, NJ
Hunterdon County, NJ
Accidents
wrnjradio.com

Firefighters rescue kitten stuck in wheel well in Mansfield Township

MANSFIELD TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – Fire crews helped rescue a kitten stuck in the wheel well of a vehicle Wednesday afternoon in Mansfield Township. Authorities say that at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the Tri-County Volunteer Fire Company responded to the ShopRite on Route 57 to assist with the removal of a kitten from the wheel well of a vehicle.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Woman Hospitalized After Being Hit By Car In Morris County Crosswalk; Driver Charged: Police

A 61-year-old woman was hospitalized after being struck by a car in a Morris County crosswalk, resulting in several charges for the driver, police confirmed. The Denville woman was crossing Broadway near the intersection of Second Avenue using a marked crosswalk when she was hit around 8:55 p.m. on Wednesday, May 18, Denville Police said in a release.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Helicopter#Police#Unconfirmed Reports#Traffic Accident#Northstar#Dailyvoice Com
Daily Voice

Driver, 42, Charged In Hit-Run Crash That Injured Pedestrian In Hudson County

A 42-year-old man was charged in a hit-and-run crash that injured a 50-year-old pedestrian last summer in Hudson County, authorities said. Thomas Adedeji, of Orange, was heading north on Bergenline Avenue near the 74th Street intersection in a silver Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck when he struck the Fairview resident while crossing the street in North Bergen around 2:15 a.m. on July 3, 2021, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Daily Voice

Person Seriously Injured At Being Hit By Car In Yorktown

One person was seriously injured after being hit by a car in Northern Westchester. It happened around 2:10 p.m. Tuesday, May 17 in Yorktown on Route 118 in the area of the North County Trail. An initial investigation revealed that a bicycle being ridden by a 66-year-old Mamaroneck resident was...
YORKTOWN, NY
Daily Voice

Shooting Reported In Asbury Park (DEVELOPING)

A shooting was reported on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The shooting happened at about 3 p.m. on Thursday, ,May 19 on Main Street in Asbury Park. EMS crews were called. No other details were immediately available. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to sign up for Daily...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Double Rollover Jams Route 17

Northbound Route 17 was temporarily closed following a double-rollover crash in Ramsey. All of the occupants of the Jeep and minivan involved got out safely following the 8 a.m. crash Wednesday, May 18, near the QuickChek just north of East Allendale Avenue, responders said. Injuries didn't appear serious. Ramsey police,...
RAMSEY, NJ
Daily Voice

Crash Closes Portion Of Route 22 In Lehigh County

A multi-vehicle crash closed a portion of Route 22 in Lehigh County on Thursday, May 19, officials said. All eastbound lanes were closed after the crash sometime around 5:45 p.m., 511PA said on Twitter. The crash scene was cleared just before 8 p.m., 511 PA tweeted. The circumstances of the...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Pair Dies In Hudson County Motorcycle Crash: Report

A 25-year-old woman and 27-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash over the weekend in Hudson County, RLS Media reports. Newark's Yasmin L. Prudencio Dinizper was operating the Yamaha that collided with a Ford Bronco at Schuyler Avenue and Quincy Place in Kearny around 1:15 a.m. Saturday, the outlet said citing local police.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Man Killed In Head-On Hudson Valley Crash

A man from the region was killed during a two-vehicle crash in the Hudson Valley.The crash took place in Ulster County in the town of Lloyd on Tuesday, May 17.Alfredo Gomes, age 59, of Lloyd, was killed while driving a 1997 Toyota Corolla, westbound on Route 299 when he crossed the double yellow li…
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
274K+
Followers
42K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George's Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy