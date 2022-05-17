Victim Airlifted As Car Gets Trapped Under Tractor-Trailer In Hunterdon County (DEVELOPING)
A victim was being flown to a trauma center after a car collided with and became trapped underneath a tractor-trailer in Hunterdon County, developing reports say.
The crash occurred on Route 22 east near Clark Road in Lebanon shortly before 1:40 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17, according to initial and unconfirmed reports.
The car went underneath the trailer and trapped the victim, the report says.
A NorthStar medical helicopter was requested to land at Holjes-Sheppard Memorial Park to take the victim to a local trauma center, according to the initial report.
Police did not immediately return DailyVoice.com’s request for additional details.
This is a developing story. Check back for more.
