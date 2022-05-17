Lightfoot Rolls Back Weekend Curfew For Minors
(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File) Mayor Lightfoot is taking further action to combat an outbreak of youth violence in...www.wjol.com
remove the bean and close the city down...it doesnt desserve anyones money..
Glad Lori has taken action. These young people don't know how to have fun anymore. Shut down their activities in certain areas. These are beautiful people who are misguided without proper parenting and they need more of a Lightfoot in their behinds.
A curfew would be great and all- if parents actually enforced it on their end.
