Chicago, IL

Lightfoot Rolls Back Weekend Curfew For Minors

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File) Mayor Lightfoot is taking further action to combat an outbreak of youth violence in...

Comments / 11

????
2d ago

remove the bean and close the city down...it doesnt desserve anyones money..

Phil Van
1d ago

Glad Lori has taken action. These young people don't know how to have fun anymore. Shut down their activities in certain areas. These are beautiful people who are misguided without proper parenting and they need more of a Lightfoot in their behinds.

Human
2d ago

A curfew would be great and all- if parents actually enforced it on their end.

NBC Chicago

What Will Trigger the Return of Mask Mandates in Chicago?

Chicago could soon reach a high alert level for COVID, but that doesn't necessarily mean mask mandates will return right away, the city's top doctor said Tuesday. While masks are "strongly recommended" across the city with cases spiking, Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said she's watching a different metric to determine if mandates will return.
blockclubchicago.org

South DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Cottage Grove, 79th Street Among Streets Proposed For Bus Improvements

HYDE PARK — Express bus routes along the south lakefront and other major South Side bus corridors could be in line for upgrades under a new Chicago Transit Authority plan. Better Streets for Buses proposes a network of streets to get bus-friendly improvements. It also includes a “toolbox” of improvements, which would be implemented as needed along major thoroughfares.
WGN News

Entire Woodlawn block to be redeveloped with new housing

CHICAGO — 11 vacant lots in the West Woodlawn community will get new life through Cook County’s Buy Back the Block initiative. Five South Side natives are coming together to redevelop an entire block with new 3-flat buildings. Bonita Harrison, Sean Jones, DaJuan Robinson, Keith Lindsey and Derrick Walker all met through the Cook County […]
WGN News

Cook County announces guaranteed income program that will give over 3K families $500 a month

CHICAGO — Cook County officials have announced a guaranteed income program that will give some families $500 a month. Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle announced the Cook County Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot on Wednesday. The program is the nation’s largest publicly funded guaranteed income initiative at $42 million. It will send monthly payments of […]
fox32chicago.com

Man, 24, charged in fatal West Side shooting

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with murder in a deadly shooting last January in the Austin neighborhood. Manya Chappel, 24, was accused of fatally shooting a 24-year-old man on Jan. 15 in the 1600 block of North Mayfield Avenue, police said. The man, who was shot in the...
WGN News

Police: Maywood mayor arrested for drunk driving on Kennedy

CHICAGO — The mayor of Maywood was arrested Sunday for alleged drunk driving on the Kennedy expressway. Nathanial Booker, 37, was arrested early Sunday morning at around 1:30 a.m. after police responded to I-90 near Halsted. Police said Booker’s vehicle was discovered in an outbound middle lane obstructing traffic. Police believed Booker was under the […]
101wkqx.com

The best old-school Chicago restaurants

These are some of the best classic joints that Chicago has to offer. Whether it’s a nice steak place or you just want a good ol’ fashioned dog, these are some of the go-to’s that you should know!. Gene & Georgetti- An old school steakhouse that is...
