Las Vegas, NV

Bill and Giuliana Rancic share how they knew their restaurants would be successful in Las Vegas

By Sam Rubin, Monica Cooper
 2 days ago

Bill and Giuliana Rancic talked about their numerous restaurants in Las Vegas. They shared what made them want to open restaurants in Las Vegas and why they thought they would be successful.

Giuliana also shared the differences between the restaurant industry and the television industry and which she finds more challenging.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 17, 2022.

