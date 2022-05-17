ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creedmoor, NC

Spring concert honors retired chorus teacher

By For the News
The Butner-Creedmoor News
The Butner-Creedmoor News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XaquX_0fhBWQNM00
Teresa McCollum, center, stands with Noah Wall, left, and Amber Adcock from the Class of 2006.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PR8qh_0fhBWQNM00
SGHS chorus sings "For Good," directed by Jenny Hobgood.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F80pA_0fhBWQNM00
SGHS concert band opened the show with songs from "Back to the Future" and "The Planets Suite," directed by Brad Maston.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fW07y_0fhBWQNM00
Ty Edwards, a member of the SGHS chorus from the Class of 2018, performs at the concert.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18B8sl_0fhBWQNM00
The SGHS show choir performs a song by Earth Wind & Fire.

CREEDMOOR — South Granville High School Performing Arts department held its spring concert on May 12. This was the first combined concert featuring both band and chorus since returning to in-person school after the pandemic.
Teresa McCollum, the recently retired chorus teacher, was the honored guest for the evening. Her 25 years of service as a music teacher at SGHS was celebrated with several surprises throughout the evening, including a tribute video and an alumni song. Over 20 chorus alumni sang “For Good” as a surprise tribute to McCollum.
Jenny Hobgood, the new chorus teacher, said "she has big shoes to fill after the legacy McCollum created in her 25 years at SGHS."
The concert opened with South Granville’s award-winning concert band playing songs from “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” “Back to the Future” and “The Planets Suite.”
The chorus  continued with concert choir songs and finished with a show choir set including hits by Earth, Wind & Fire, Andra Day and “Sister Act 2!”
The students were thrilled to perform to a full house of family and friends — including the Creedmoor mayor, several city and county commissioners, school board members and Superintendent Alisa McClean.
“We are thrilled to bring music back to the Creedmoor community after a short hiatus,” said Band Director Brad Maston. “We’re excited about rebuilding our programs and continuing the tradition of excellence at South Granville after what has been a challenging two years of not being able to perform together.”
Videos and pictures of the concert can be found on the Chorus Facebook page @ChorusSGHS
For more information on getting involved in band or chorus, or to become a community sponsor of these programs, contact Band Director Brad Maston at mastonb@gcs.k12.nc.us; or Choral Director Jenny Hobgood hobgoodj@gcs.k12.nc.us.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Creedmoor, NC
Creedmoor, NC
Education
cbs17

New pool coming to Durham’s former Wheels Fun Park

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The City of Durham is making plans for a new swimming pool at the former Wheels Fun Park. “Reinvesting in our neighborhoods through parks and recreation has been an emphasized focus for us over the last year and a half,” said Wade Walcutt, Director of Durham Parks and Recreation.
DURHAM, NC
Axios

Five Triangle date ideas under $25

Dating can be expensive, but you don't have to spend a ton of money to have a good time. Whether you're on a first date or have been together for years, here are some ideas under $25. 1. Hike along the Eno River. Take a romantic stroll along the picturesque...
TRIANGLE, VA
newsoforange.com

Rising from the ashes: Farm & Garden makes triumphant return

Almost two years ago, Randy Spencer was standing right at the edge of N.C. 86, looking at 25 years of his life and business, now a heap of soggy, charred remains, being picked over by members of the Orange Rural Fire Department, looking for hot spots. Hours earlier, a car occupied by two teens careened out of control and into one of the posts holding the large canopy that offered shelter to customers buying gas at one of the fueling pumps at Farm & Garden. Fuel that leaked from the car ignited and then combined with fuel at the station, creating a massive ball of light and fire, made more brilliant by the rural darkness.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
raleighmag.com

22 Things to Do in Raleigh This Week, May 19–25

Weekend plans, found. From galas and festivals to markets and concerts, there’s a lot of fun-filled events happening in Raleigh this weekend—and beyond. Ethereal spirits rise from the graves to dance at night in this iconic mesmerizing, well, “en pointe” telling by Carolina Ballet to close its season. carolinaballet.com.
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andra Day
WRAL News

10 Things to do with your kids this weekend in NC (May 20-22)

Raleigh, N.C. — Artsplosure (219 Fayetteville St., Raleigh) - This arts festival returns to downtown Raleigh Saturday and Sunday with its award-winning art market, live performances and one-of-a-kind art installations throughout Fayetteville Street. The Kidsplosure celebration will include free arts and crafts for families. Got to Be NC Festival...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Ice cream chain's arrival in Triangle gives those with disabilities more than a job

Cary, N.C. — Phillip Lin is hoping to give people with intellectual and developmental disabilities a purpose and sense of fulfillment. Lin is a Triangle-based entrepreneur joining a broader movement to bring those with special needs into the workforce. Lin was approved to bring a Howdy Homemade Ice Cream franchise to Cary earlier this year. Part of Howdy's mission is to employ those with disabilities and Down syndrome.
CARY, NC
WRAL

First look at designs for the new sports complex in Cary

Only on WRAL: First look at designs for the new sports complex in Cary. The Town of Cary is hiring a designer with a world-class resume to draw up plans for the new sports complex and community center slated to be part of South Hills Mall's redevelopment. The designer's portfolio includes Olympic venues and stadiums that hosted Super Bowls and the World Cup.
CARY, NC
FOX8 News

Andy Griffith Show actress Maggie Peterson passes away at 81

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (WGHP) —An actress known for being in The Andy Griffith Show has passed away. The Andy Griffith museum posted on their Facebook that Maggie Peterson Mancuso passed away. She played Charlene Darling, the daughter of the eccentric Darling family, who caused trouble around town with their folksy mountain beliefs. Peterson also appeared […]
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Teacher#Concert Band#Performing Arts#Highschool#Earth Wind Fire#Thri
warrenrecord.com

Respond to call at middle school

A malfunction in the HVAC system at Warren County Middle School on Monday caused smoke to fill the ventilation system. The school had to be evacuated until the smoke was cleared. Students later returned to class. Fire departments responding to the call include Norlina, Warrenton Rural, Afton-Elberon, Hawtree and Ridgeway.
WARREN COUNTY, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Raleigh Catholic food pantry holds baby formula families need

RALEIGH, N.C. — Store shelves are not the only place families living in and near the Triangle are finding baby formula. The Catholic Parish Outreach feeds 5,000 people a month. Baby formula is included in the weekly groceries delivered to families. Kelly Rappl, the CPO Program Director, said the...
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Music
WRAL News

House of Raeford bulk pre-order chicken sales in Raleigh, Fayetteville, Benson in next few days: Order by noon May 19

House of Raeford is hosting fresh bulk chicken sales in multiple area towns including chicken thighs, drumsticks, party wings, chicken sausage and more. For the Benson and Fayetteville sales this weekend, order by May 19 at noon. For the Raleigh sale on May 25, order by May 23 at noon. For all of these sales, you'll need to pre-order and pre-pay on the House of Raeford website.
BENSON, NC
WRAL

Group helping leaders create plan to revitalize Durham's Hayti community

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Group helping leaders create plan to revitalize Durham's Hayti community. The stretch of Fayetteville Street from Highway 147 to North Carolina Central University is being...
DURHAM, NC
alamancenews.com

Former county manager to return as Burlington asst. city manager

Former Alamance County manager Craig Honeycutt is returning to the area – actually, to some extent, he never left – this time to serve as assistant Burlington city manager of administrative services. Honeycutt served as Alamance County manager for almost eight years before leaving in 2017 to accept...
BURLINGTON, NC
CBS 17

2 Wilson Co. schools to close after school year ends

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN)—Two schools in Wilson County will close at the end of this school year. In a 5-2 vote, the Wilson County Board of Education decided Winstead Elementary and Toisnot Middle School will close at the end of this school year, officials said in a statement. This vote comes after the board had been […]
WILSON COUNTY, NC
The Butner-Creedmoor News

The Butner-Creedmoor News

Creedmoor, NC
811
Followers
251
Post
58K+
Views
ABOUT

109 S. Elm St. Creedmoor, NC 27522 919-528-2393

 https://restorationnewsmedia.com/butnercreedmoor

Comments / 0

Community Policy