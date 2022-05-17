Spring concert honors retired chorus teacher

Teresa McCollum, center, stands with Noah Wall, left, and Amber Adcock from the Class of 2006.

SGHS chorus sings "For Good," directed by Jenny Hobgood.

SGHS concert band opened the show with songs from "Back to the Future" and "The Planets Suite," directed by Brad Maston.

Ty Edwards, a member of the SGHS chorus from the Class of 2018, performs at the concert.

The SGHS show choir performs a song by Earth Wind & Fire.

CREEDMOOR — South Granville High School Performing Arts department held its spring concert on May 12. This was the first combined concert featuring both band and chorus since returning to in-person school after the pandemic.

Teresa McCollum, the recently retired chorus teacher, was the honored guest for the evening. Her 25 years of service as a music teacher at SGHS was celebrated with several surprises throughout the evening, including a tribute video and an alumni song. Over 20 chorus alumni sang “For Good” as a surprise tribute to McCollum.

Jenny Hobgood, the new chorus teacher, said "she has big shoes to fill after the legacy McCollum created in her 25 years at SGHS."

The concert opened with South Granville’s award-winning concert band playing songs from “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” “Back to the Future” and “The Planets Suite.”

The chorus continued with concert choir songs and finished with a show choir set including hits by Earth, Wind & Fire, Andra Day and “Sister Act 2!”

The students were thrilled to perform to a full house of family and friends — including the Creedmoor mayor, several city and county commissioners, school board members and Superintendent Alisa McClean.

“We are thrilled to bring music back to the Creedmoor community after a short hiatus,” said Band Director Brad Maston. “We’re excited about rebuilding our programs and continuing the tradition of excellence at South Granville after what has been a challenging two years of not being able to perform together.”

Videos and pictures of the concert can be found on the Chorus Facebook page @ChorusSGHS

For more information on getting involved in band or chorus, or to become a community sponsor of these programs, contact Band Director Brad Maston at mastonb@gcs.k12.nc.us; or Choral Director Jenny Hobgood hobgoodj@gcs.k12.nc.us.