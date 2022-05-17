ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

2022 Country Music Hall of Fame inductees announced

By Caitlin Huff
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 2 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Country Music Association will be welcoming three new members to the Country Music Hall of Fame later this year.

Tuesday, for the first time in two years an in-person ceremony took place at the Hall of Fame Rotunda announcing the 2022 inductees. The ceremony was hosted by famed-duo Brooks & Dunn.

The Judds receive highest honor in country music

Joe Galante, Jerry Lee Lewis and Keith Whitley have become the Country Music Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

Galante was chosen in the “Non-Performer” category. “When I heard the news I was being inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, it was the first time in my entire career I was speechless,” said Galante in a press release. “I’m humbled, beyond honored and honestly, I’m still trying to wrap my head around this.”

Lewis was chosen in the “Veteran Era” category. He said in a press release: “To be recognized by Country Music with their highest honor is a humbling experience.” He continued, “The little boy from Ferriday, LA listening to Jimmie Rodgers and Hank Williams never thought he’d be in a Hall amongst them. I am appreciative of all those who have recognized that Jerry Lee Lewis music is Country Music and to our almighty God for his never-ending redeeming grace.”

Whitley was chosen for the “Modern Era” category. He will be inducted posthumously. His wife, Lorrie Morgan and Grand Ole Opry star, said in a statement, “In my heart, this feels like an absolutely appropriate honor, but at the same time, I know that Keith would be painfully humbled, and even shy about accepting an induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame.”

Credit: CMA

A formal induction – the Medallion Ceremony – will be held for the trio later this fall.

