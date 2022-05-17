ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BARRY TROTZ TO INTERVIEW WITH HIS HOMETOWN TEAM ON TUESDAY

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust over a week ago, Barry Trotz was fired by the New York Islanders after spending four years as their bench boss. In his tenure on Long Island, Trotz guided them to back-to-back appearances in the third round...

The Hockey Writers

3 Bruins Unlikely to Return to Team for 2022-23 Season

The Boston Bruins have a number of questions that will require answers going into this offseason. What will happen with veteran Patrice Bergeron? Is Jake DeBrusk finally going to be moved? Where will the team find more scoring? Are they going to make a big, short-term move if Bergeron decides to return? Finally, how do they compete in a tough Atlantic Division?
BOSTON, MA
theScore

Report: Jets interviewing Trotz for coaching vacancy

The Winnipeg Jets are interviewing Barry Trotz for their head coaching position Tuesday, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet. The veteran bench boss was fired from his role with the New York Islanders last week after he authored a 152-102-34 record with the franchise. Trotz also helped lead the team to the Eastern Conference Finals in both 2020 and 2021.
NASHVILLE, TN
markerzone.com

PENS COACH COMMENTS ON REPORT CROSBY WAS CLEARED TO PLAY GAME 6 BUT TEAM WOULDN'T LET HIM

It was a bit of a head scratcher when the report was made public. After the Pittsburgh Penguins were knocked out of the playoffs in game seven by the New York Rangers, a report from The Athletic's Rob Rossi stated star player Sidney Crosby was medically cleared to play game 6, but the team - specifically GM Ron Hextall - wouldn't let him due to concerns over his concussion history. Rossi made the statement while doing an interview with a local radio station.
PITTSBURGH, PA
New York State
NHL

Red Wings Wrap-Up: Seider one of NHL's top defensemen after rookie season

Moritz Seider burst onto the scene in his NHL debut, recording two assists on Opening Night against the two-time defending Stanley Cup-champion Tampa Bay Lightning at Little Caesars Arena. And as Seider navigated his first week of NHL action, the Detroit Red Wings rookie defenseman appeared at ease. "I think...
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

Lightning handed disappointing Brayden Point update for Game 2 vs. Panthers

The Tampa Bay Lightning managed to take Game 1 on the road against the Florida Panthers, even without star forward Brayden Point on the ice. Ahead of Game 2, it looks like they’ll be in a similar position, as Point is still dealing with a lower-body injury that head coach Jon Cooper anticipates will leave him sidelined for Thursday’s showdown. Via Joe Smith, Cooper revealed on Wednesday that Point will be out for Game 2.
TAMPA, FL
Paul Stanley
Dave Lowry
Elliotte Friedman
Barry Trotz
Paul Maurice
markerzone.com

MINNESOTA STAR KIRILL KAPRIZOV SAYS HE KNOWS SOME FANS HATED HIM AT THE BEGINNING OF 2021-22

Kirill Kaproziv of the Minnesota Wild has established himself as a star in the NHL in just his second season in the league. After winning the Calder Trophy last year as the league's top rookie, Kaprizov had a huge 2021-22, netting 47 goals and 108 points in 81 games. Despite how this year went for him, Kaprizov told reporters in his year end interview that he knows some Minnesota fans weren't too happy with him at the beginning of the season.
markerzone.com

EVGENI MALKIN ON WHAT HE WANTS ON A NEW CONTRACT, STAYING WITH THE PENGUINS, KHL RUMOURS

A few NHL teams have some heavy tasks to complete over the summer, and the Pittsburgh Penguins have among the heaviest. Two of the team's core players for so many years- Evgeni Malkin and Kris LeTang, will become free agents on July 1st, and Pittsburgh needs to decide if it wants to try and win with the aging core of Malkin, LeTang, and Sidney Crosby, or if it's time to move on. Asked about this prospect on Tuesday, Malkin said he wants to stay in Pittsburgh, but he's prepared for whatever happens.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Hockey Writers

Penguins News & Rumors: Breaking Up the Core, Firing Hextall & More

Welcome to Pittsburgh Penguins News & Rumors, where we cover all the hot topics and dive into more than just box scores. There’s been some serious buzz surrounding the Penguins as the team cleans out their things from the arena, leaving with disappointment after a tough seven-game series with the New York Rangers. Pittsburgh is in line for one of their most intriguing offseasons in franchise history, let’s take a closer look at what to expect.
PITTSBURGH, PA
markerzone.com

RYAN MCDONAGH LEVELS NOEL ACCIARI, REFS BLOW IT & CALL A PENALTY (VIDEO)

This was as clean of a hit as there could be. Acciari catches the puck in his glove & McDonagh instantly trucks him. Not sure who called this a penalty or why he did it (Ahem, Kelly Sutherland). But this was clearly a blown call, and if the Tim Peel debacle taught us anything last year. There's probably a make-up call inbound.
NHL
#Stanley Cup Playoffs#Washington Capitals#The New York Islanders#Jets#The Nashville Predators
markerzone.com

BEN CHIAROT FINED FOR HEADBUTTING ROSS COLTON IN GAME 1 TB/FLA

Department of Player Safety announced today fine to Ben Chiarot for Headbutting:. Just a few, short days ago the NHL's DoPS suspended EDM's Darnell Nurse for the very same act. However, I think this was a far less egregious offense than Nurse's. Not only was the forcefullness much less here than it was there, Chiarot went straight visor-to-visor hardly adjusting Colton's helmet.
markerzone.com

AVALANCHE-BLUES SERIES PREVIEW: CAN COLORADO DOMINATE ANOTHER CENTRAL DIVISION RIVAL?

The second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs has brought another interesting matchup in the form of the St. Louis Blues versus the Colorado Avalanche. On one hand you have the Blues, who have always been known as a decent playoff team, playing the grinding, hard-nosed style that typically does well come postseason time. On the other hand, you have the high-octane, fast-paced Colorado Avalanche.
DENVER, CO
markerzone.com

PREDATORS AND JOHN HYNES AGREE TO CONTRACT EXTENSION

According to Adam Vingan of The Athletic, the Nashville Predators have agreed to terms on a multi-year contract extension with head coach John Hynes. Hynes, 47, was hired during the 2019-20 season by the Predators after they chose to fire Peter Laviolette. He has led the Preds to the playoffs in all three seasons he has been with the club, though they have been unable to advance past the first round. In 2021-22, he led them to a 45-30-7 record, but they were then forced to face what many consider to be the best team in the NHL in the Colorado Avalanche, and were promptly eliminated in just four games.
NASHVILLE, TN
markerzone.com

USA HOCKEY ADDS BRUINS NETMINDER TO WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP ROSTER

On Sunday, it was revealed that goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic had an injury and would leave the US' World Championship team. This left the US with only two goaltenders, Strauss Mann and Jon Gillies. With an open spot on their roster, USA Hockey announced that Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman will...
Winnipeg Jets
New York Islanders
Yardbarker

Don't Trust the New York Rangers Moving Forward in NHL Playoffs

The second round of the NHL Playoffs is set to begin on Tuesday night, and I'm here to tell to that the Rangers storybook season is not going to last much longer. In fact, I would say they are the least deserving team to advanced to the second round, and it's a crying shame that the Penguins were eliminated, despite outplaying the Rangers for the majority of the season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

It’s Unlikely the Flyers Land Gaudreau

Johnny Gaudreau to the Philadelphia Flyers is a tale as old as time. The Flyers’ fans generate buzz for the Salem County, NJ native in just about every offseason. They know what they want: a goal-scoring superstar. Brad Treliving, the general manager of the Calgary Flames, has to make...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Jake DeBrusk gives update on status of his Bruins trade request

Boston Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk had a strong close to the NHL regular season and played well in the team's first-round playoff series defeat to the Carolina Hurricanes. DeBrusk tallied 12 points (seven goals, five assists) in 15 games in April, and he followed that up with four points (two goals, two assists) in seven games against the Hurricanes. He proved to be a strong fit with Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron on Boston's top line.
BOSTON, MA

