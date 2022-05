The investigation into the fiery crash that injured Carter Bean, Karleigh Zmikly and a friend who rescued her from a burning off-road vehicle, is ongoing. Gladwin County Prosecutor Norm Gage recently met with DNR Conservation Officer Ryan Weakman, who was the first law enforcement person at the scene, and ordered a further inquiry into the April 3 crash. The accident occurred on state-managed land west of Adams Road near the Island Lake Road intersection in Gladwin County.

GLADWIN COUNTY, MI ・ 5 HOURS AGO