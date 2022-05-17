ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Iraq wheat reserves are sufficient for four months -trade ministry spokesman

May 17 (Reuters) - Iraq's current wheat reserves are sufficient for four...

Agriculture Online

India considers allowing wheat shipments trapped at ports

NEW DELHI, May 19 (Reuters) - India is considering allowing traders to ship out some of their wheat sitting at ports after a sudden ban on exports of the grain prevented dealers from loading cargoes, trade and government sources said on Thursday. New Delhi banned wheat exports on Saturday, as...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

IGC cuts forecast for 2022/23 world corn, wheat crop

LONDON, May 19 (Reuters) - The International Grains Council on Thursday cut its 2022/23 forecast for world corn (maize) production to 1.184 billion tonnes from 1.197 billion. In its monthly update, the inter-governmental body also cut its 2022/23 wheat production forecast to 769 million tonnes from 780 million. (Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Edmund Blair)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Ukrainian grain exports this month much lower than in May 2021 - ministry

KYIV, May 19 (Reuters) - Ukraine has exported 643,000 tonnes of grain since the start of May, considerably less than during the same period of last year when it sold 1.8 million tonnes abroad, the agriculture ministry said on Thursday. The volume has shrunk because of logistical problems since Russia...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UK and Ukraine leaders discuss future security, grain exports

LONDON, May 19 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday discussed longer-term security proposals for Ukraine and ways to get grain exports out of the country, Johnson's office said. "The leaders discussed progress in negotiations and agreed to step up work with allies,...
ECONOMY
