Lionel Messi to Miami as co-owner, player in 2023

Lionel Messi will come to play for Inter Miami CF with a 35 percent ownership stake when his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires in June 2023, Alex Candal of DIRECTV Sports reported.

That would be roughly $225 million based on current valuation of the team. Per the report, Messi would sign the deal in August.

Messi’s camp denied the claims, per French outlet Le Parisien.

“It is completely false. Leo has not yet decided on his future.”

Messi, 34, joined PSG last summer after 16 seasons playing for FC Barcelona. He has won seven Ballon D’Or — Golden Ball — awards as the best player in the world.

Inter Miami are in their third season of MLS. Co-owner David Beckham posted photos to his social media accounts Monday with members of PSG in Doha, Qatar, including Messi.

–Field Level Media

