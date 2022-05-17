ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakdale, CA

Stockton Woman Killed in Car Accident on Orange Blossom Road in Oakdale

sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficials in Oakdale reported a fatal car crash on Orange Blossom Road and Bonson Court on the afternoon of Friday, May 13, 2022. The incident was said to have occurred along the Stanislaus River and was described as a single-vehicle accident. Details on the Fatal Car Crash on Orange...

www.sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

FOX40

CHP: Two killed after car struck by high-speed driver on Stockton Boulevard

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — California Highway Patrol South Sacramento said two people were killed after their car was struck by another vehicle traveling at a high speed Saturday morning. CHP said the accident happened at an intersection on Stockton Boulevard just north of 65th around 8:50 a.m. According to the Sacramento Police Department, officers were […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

CHP: Elk Grove Man, 42, Killed In Highway 99 Crash In Galt Was Speeding On Shoulder

GALT (CBS13) – An Elk Grove man was killed in a crash along Highway 99 in Galt late Thursday morning, authorities say. California Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 11:50 a.m. along the northbound side of Highway 99, near Simmerhorn Road. A minivan was reportedly driving on the shoulder for a few hundred feet at over 90 mph when it crashed into the back of a parked big rig. The driver of the minivan – a 42-year-old Elk Grove resident – was killed in the crash, CHP says. Officers say he was not wearing a seatbelt. The big rig driver, who was not hurt in the crash, reported that he had stopped to deal with a medical emergency related to ulcers. Authorities have not yet released the name of the driver killed.
GALT, CA
ABC10

Police say there was a pursuit before the deadly South Sacramento crash

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Two adults were killed Saturday morning following a crash in South Sacramento. According to CHP - South Sacramento spokesperson Officer Mark Leavitt, a driver was traveling southbound on Stockton Boulevard Saturday morning when they crashed into another car near the intersection of Stockton Boulevard and 65th Street.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Accident On Stockton Blvd In Sacramento Kills 2

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A vehicle accident has caused a section of Stockton Boulevard to be closed in Sacramento, said the California Highway Patrol. Stockton Blvd is closed between 65th Street and Riza Avenue and CHP is advising drivers to avoid the area. According to CHP, a driver was speeding southbound on Stockton Boulevard when they broadsided a vehicle north of 65th Street. Both drivers that broadsided sustained fatal injuries. No additional information is available at this time.
SACRAMENTO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

One dead after motorcycle and car crash in Marysville Friday

MARYSVILLE, Calif. - One man is dead after a motorcycle and car crash in Marysville at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, according to the Yuba-Sutter California Highway Patrol. The motorcyclist was traveling southbound on Mathews Lane approaching Woodruff Lane when he drove into a southbound traveling truck driven by Garitt Allen Cox, 50, of Grass Valley.
MARYSVILLE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Driver Sought in Hit-and-Run Crash That Injured Child in Modesto

A hit-and-run accident in Modesto left a child injured on May 6, 2022. The California Highway Patrol has made a recent announcement regarding the suspect driver and released additional details about the incident. Details on the Hit-and-Run Crash in Modesto That Left a Child Injured. CHP traffic officers reported that...
MODESTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Sacramento Head-On Crash Causes Major Injuries

Head-On Crash on Stockton Boulevard Traps One Driver Inside Vehicle. A head-on crash between two vehicles occurred in Sacramento on May 18 that resulted in a major injury. The collision occurred around 11:46 a.m. along southbound Stockton Boulevard just south of Orange Avenue. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that the accident occurred between a Pontiac Grand Prix and an SUV.
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Rocklin Out-of-Control Vehicle Hits Building

No injuries were reported in a May 17 Rocklin accident when an out-of-control vehicle crashed into a restaurant. According to the social media for the Rocklin Fire Department, the accident happened shortly before noon at Sully’s Bar and Restaurant on Pacific Street. A restaurant employee at the restaurant said there were diners inside at the time of the collision, but no one was injured. The restaurant’s owners are working on making repairs, so the business can reopen. It is unknown why the accident occurred.
ROCKLIN, CA
FOX40

Husband arrested in death of Manteca woman found in aqueduct

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KTXL) — The San Joaquin Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday that an arrest has been made in the 2020 death of a Manteca woman whose body was found in an aqueduct. The sheriff’s office said they obtained an arrest warrant for Christopher Carlson, the victim’s husband, Friday morning and took him into custody […]
MANTECA, CA
FOX40

DA: Modesto man convicted of killing woman, her 3 girls after crashing into home

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A 49-year-old Modesto man was convicted of multiple counts of murder and vehicular manslaughter for the deaths of four people including three children, the office of Stanislaus County District Attorney Birgit Fladager announced Friday.  After a seven-day trial, a jury convicted Felix Ferdin of four counts each of second-degree murder and […]
MODESTO, CA
FOX40

CHP: 1 dead in 2-vehicle crash on Highway 99 in Galt

GALT, Calif. (KTXL) — A two-vehicle collision on Highway 99 in Galt resulted in one death Thursday, according to the California Highway Patrol.  The CHP said the crash involved a minivan and a flatbed big rig that was stopped in the righthand shoulder of the northbound lanes of the highway, just south of Simmerhorn Road. […]
GALT, CA
ABC10

Manteca man arrested for allegedly killing his wife, Chenin Carlson

LATHROP, Calif. — Nearly two years after the body of 36-year-old Chenin Carlson was found floating in a Tracy aqueduct, the victim's husband has been arrested for allegedly committing the homicide, officials say. Early Friday, an arrest warrant was issued for Christopher Carlson, 44, of Manteca. The San Joaquin...
MANTECA, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Three Injured in Three-Vehicle Crash on Lone Tree Way in Antioch

The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District (CCCFPD) was called to the scene of a motor vehicle crash on Lone Tree Way and reported that the incident left three parties injured. The car accident was said to have occurred on the morning of Wednesday, May 18, 2022, and involved three vehicles.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Motorcyclist Hospitalized After Crash on Laurel Road in Oakley

The East Contra Costa Fire Protection District (ECCFPD) reported that a motorcyclist was injured in a crash in Oakley on the afternoon of May 16, 2022. The traffic collision took place at Meadows Lane and Laurel Road around 5:50 p.m. Details on the Crash in Oakley That Left a Motorcyclist...
OAKLEY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Husband Of 2020 Slain Manteca Woman Arrested For Murder

MANTECA (CBS13) — An arrest has been made in a murder that took place in December 2020 in which a Manteca woman was found dead in a Tracy canal, said the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. On Friday, 44-year-old Christopher Carlson was arrested for the murder of his wife, Chenin Carlson, on December 20, 2020. Chenin’s body had been found in the California Aqueduct south of the city of Tracy. An arrest warrant was granted early Friday and detectives went to locate Christopher. He was found in the city of Lathrop and taken into custody without incident. Christopher Carlson has been booked into the San Joaquin County Jail for murder. The initial story of Chenin Carlson’s death can be viewed here, in which one of our reporters talks with Mr. Carlson who was not known to be the killer at the time.
MANTECA, CA
KRON4 News

Antioch man kills suspect in self-defense: police

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Two men were shot early Friday morning in Antioch, police announced in a press release. A 29-year-old resident shot and killed a 37-year-old robbery suspect in self-defense, according to police. Then, the suspect returned fire to hit the victim in the lower body. Police said the robbery suspect died at the […]
ANTIOCH, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Car Crash on Northbound SR-99 and Standiford Avenue in Modesto

A car accident on SR-99 in Modesto was reported by the California Highway Patrol on the morning of Monday, May 16, 2022. The incident took place around 5:30 a.m. on northbound State Route 99 at the Standiford Avenue off-ramp. Details on the Car Accident on SR-99 in Modesto. CHP traffic...
MODESTO, CA
mymotherlode.com

Valley Springs Couple Caught With Large Amount Of Meth

Amador County, CA – A Valley Springs couple was arrested in Amador County with over 330 grams of meth and two firearms. An Amador County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling near China Graveyard Road in the Jackson area Thursday just before 11 p.m. The driver, Howard Barron, and his wife, Shellra Barron, were searched and a loaded, semi-automatic pistol was found concealed in her pocket. Their vehicle was also searched, and more than 165 grams of suspected methamphetamine were uncovered.
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
KGO

2 killed after shooting, crash on EB I-580 in Oakland, authorities say

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Two people are dead after a shooting led to a rollover crash on eastbound Interstate 580 in Oakland on Wednesday night, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash happened on eastbound I-580 at Seminary Avenue, and authorities learned the car involved had been shot at...
OAKLAND, CA

