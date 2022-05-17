Twins reinstate Dylan Bundy, DFA Jharel Cotton

The Minnesota Twins on Tuesday reinstated Dylan Bundy from the COVID-19 injured list and designated fellow right-hander Jharel Cotton for assignment.

Bundy will start against the Oakland A’s on Tuesday night.

Bundy was placed on the COVID IL on May 6. He is 3-2 with a 5.76 ERA in five starts this season.

Cotton, 30, made four relief appearances for the Twins over two stints with the club, going 0-1 with a 1.35 ERA.

–Field Level Media

