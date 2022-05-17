ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota launches pandemic assistance fund for homeowners

By Max Nesterak
Minnesota Reformer
Minnesota Reformer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nhqFq_0fhBUr5H00

Getty Images.

Minnesota homeowners hurt financially by the pandemic can now apply for up to $35,000 in assistance for mortgage payments and other housing-related expenses through a new state program called HomeHelpMN .

The program is funded with $109 million from the federal government through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

Minnesota Housing Commissioner Jennifer Ho announced the program’s launch on Tuesday, urging people to sign up as soon as possible.

“This is not a program for procrastinators,” Ho said. “The time to apply is now.”

How to apply:

Ho estimates as many as 25,000 households across the state may be eligible, but the program will only have enough to fund 8,000 households.

Eligible households are those that have experienced a loss of income and earn less than local income threshholds , set at 100% of the area median income for the county or the median income for the United States as a whole. That’s $117,300 for a four-person household in Hennepin County or $90,000 in St. Louis County.

Applications will be awarded mostly on a first-come, first-served basis, with priority given to those households at immediate risk of foreclosure. While applications will be accepted until June 17 at 5 p.m., Ho said the funds could be depleted before the application deadline.

The funds can be used to pay for mortgage costs, property taxes, lot fees for mobile homes, association fees and other housing-related expenses.

But the funds can only be used for unpaid bills, meaning homeowners who experienced financial hardship but managed to continue making mortgage payments are not eligible for assistance.

Ho said she hopes the program will help prevent the state’s large homeownership gap between white people and people of color from growing even wider. Roughly 77% of the state’s white residents own their own homes compared to 49% of Latino residents, 48% of Native American residents and 25% of Black residents.

The program’s launch comes months after Ho’s agency abruptly shuttered its program providing rental assistance to Minnesota residents in January after depleting the $518 million it had received from the federal government.

Minnesota Housing faced harsh criticism for both delays in rolling out the rental assistance program and making payments to renters in need. Ho blamed complicated federal regulations and the sheer size of the program —roughly 10 times the size of her agency’s annual budget — for the delay.

Ho said similar barriers stopped them from rolling out HomeHelpMN sooner. Ho said they had to wait for guidance from the U.S. Department of the Treasury, issued in February , and then wait for the Treasury Department to approve their program plan.

Other states have been able to launch their programs sooner. New York became the first state to accept applications in December. Pennsylvania started accepting applications in February and Texas in March .

“It’s not always best to be first,” Ho said. “And we’ve benefited from the early learnings of those who got out ahead of us.”

*This story originally misstated the application deadline. It has been corrected.

The post Minnesota launches pandemic assistance fund for homeowners appeared first on Minnesota Reformer .

Comments / 0

Related
Minnesota Reformer

Lawmakers scrambling to finish writing budget bills on time

Minnesota lawmakers on Friday were still working through several sticking points in budget negotiations for transportation, education and public safety spending, even as they struck deals on other legislation, including drought relief and allowing some breweries to sell growlers. House Speaker Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park, made her first appearance with reporters since quarantining with COVID-19 […] The post Lawmakers scrambling to finish writing budget bills on time appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Former MN GOP Chair Jennifer Carnahan received unemployment benefits after being ousted

Former MN GOP Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan, who was ousted from her leadership role last August amid allegations of leading a toxic organization rife with sexual harassment and bullying, has received more than $8,000 in unemployment insurance, according to a campaign finance disclosure she filed. Carnahan also reported receiving $125,006 from the Minnesota Republican Party last […] The post Former MN GOP Chair Jennifer Carnahan received unemployment benefits after being ousted appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
BEMIDJI, MN
Minnesota Reformer

A nurse on chronic understaffing and moral injury: ‘You were supposed to take care of me’ | Opinion

After two years on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic, 15,000 nurses in the Twin Cities and Twin Ports are now bargaining for new contracts with hospital executives at major health care systems in Minnesota. We believe both nurses and hospital executives should share the goal of a contract that recognizes nurses’ sacrifices and addresses […] The post A nurse on chronic understaffing and moral injury: ‘You were supposed to take care of me’ | Opinion appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Fix this: Family child care providers deserve hazard pay | Opinion

There are approximately 7,000 family child care providers in Minnesota. Each of us is licensed to care for 10-12 children. That means that up to 84,000 kids are in the care of family child care providers. When the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020, and the state shut down, we were not only asked to […] The post Fix this: Family child care providers deserve hazard pay | Opinion appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Minnesota Business
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Real Estate
Minnesota Reformer

Senate Republicans push for limiting wage theft penalties

Tucked into the Senate’s massive end-of-session jobs bill (SF 4019) is a provision that would limit penalties against employers for wage theft. The proposal is unlikely to pass a Democratic-controlled House, which is resistant to altering the state’s wage theft law. When it passed in 2019, the law it was heralded as one of the […] The post Senate Republicans push for limiting wage theft penalties appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

The burden of Minnesota’s air pollution is unequal | Opinion

In February, the Minnesota Department of Health released the results of a pioneering study that examined chemical exposure from air pollutants in preschool-age children. The report received scant attention, despite the fact that the results were quite shocking, and this was the first comprehensive study of its kind that focused on pre-K children in Minnesota. […] The post The burden of Minnesota’s air pollution is unequal | Opinion appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Disregard for essential workers will hurt us all | Opinion

On April 29, the Legislature agreed to spend $2.7 billion of the state’s $9.2 billion surplus to replenish the unemployment insurance trust fund rather than having businesses pay higher tax rates to refill it themselves, as normally required by law. The move, which will generate considerable savings for businesses following one of the most profitable […] The post Disregard for essential workers will hurt us all | Opinion appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
ROBBINSDALE, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Republican lawmakers blame Minneapolis leaders for scathing MPD report

Two state House committees held a joint hearing Tuesday to discuss a recent state report that found the Minneapolis Police Department has a pattern of discriminating against people based on their race. Republicans laid blame at the feet of Minneapolis city officials — virtually all Democrats — while Democrats said it’s time to hold police accountable for misconduct.   The post Republican lawmakers blame Minneapolis leaders for scathing MPD report appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Homes#Treasury Department#Getty Images#Minnesota Housing
Minnesota Reformer

Minnesota GOP secretary of state candidate Kim Crockett is getting famous — in Israel

Kim Crockett, who won her party’s endorsement Friday to become the Republican nominee for secretary of state, is being condemned for campaign imagery she used at the state GOP convention showing George Soros as a puppet master, an old antisemitic theme. The headline in the Jerusalem Post reads “GOP-backed Minnesota politician: Jewish incumbent is controlled […] The post Minnesota GOP secretary of state candidate Kim Crockett is getting famous — in Israel appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

U.S. Sens. Tester, Moran reach deal on care for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits

The two leaders of the U.S. Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee, Montana Democrat Jon Tester and Kansas Republican Jerry Moran, have reached a deal with House leaders to pass a bill to extend health care access to veterans for conditions related to exposure to toxic chemicals during their service, the pair announced Wednesday. The consensus bill […] The post U.S. Sens. Tester, Moran reach deal on care for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MONTANA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Time scarce for lawmakers to write budget bills as governor, top leaders set framework

Lawmakers learned late Sunday night they have two days to put the pieces together of a multi-billion dollar spending and tax cut plan, leaving much left to do with little time.  DFL Gov. Tim Walz, House Speaker Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park and Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller, R-Winona, signed a “broad framework” of their spending […] The post Time scarce for lawmakers to write budget bills as governor, top leaders set framework appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Lawmakers, Walz have a deal on taxes, spending

Gov. Tim Walz and legislative leaders have agreed to the broad outlines of a deal that would divide up the state surplus evenly between tax cuts, spending increases and money put into reserve, according to two sources with knowledge of the negotiations. Leaders of the DFL-majority House and GOP-controlled Senate and DFL governor have agreed […] The post Lawmakers, Walz have a deal on taxes, spending appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Minnesota Reformer

After a slow start, Republicans begin making endorsements

After a shaky start — long lines that led to a delayed start followed by a battle over whether to use paper ballots rather than an electronic voting system — Minnesota Republicans got down to business Friday and began their state convention. Videos of riots and burning buildings in the Twin Cities, Democratic Rep. John […] The post After a slow start, Republicans begin making endorsements appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Rep. Betty McCollum, powerful in Washington, faces tough test at home

Rep. Betty McCollum has reached the height of Washington influence, wielding control over some $700 billion each year as the top lawmaker on the subcommittee that sets the budget for the entire U.S. military. Closer to home in the east metro, however, McCollum faces a fierce challenge from a young woman of color hoping to […] The post Rep. Betty McCollum, powerful in Washington, faces tough test at home appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
WASHINGTON STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Elections explained: Who can vote in Minnesota?

This is part of an occasional series on election administration. Who can vote in Minnesota? That’s a simple question with three not-so-simple answers: a constitutional answer, a legal answer, and a realistic answer. The constitution defines who is eligible. The law specifies the procedures voters must follow to demonstrate their eligibility. And the reality is […] The post Elections explained: Who can vote in Minnesota? appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

To stop democratic backsliding, vote this November | Opinion

The 2022 election in Minnesota will be very consequential for democracy. The Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party controls the House of Representatives and the governor’s office at present, and the Republicans control the state Senate.  The legislative margins are small in both chambers. Many are predicting the possibility of a conservative trifecta, or control of both chambers and […] The post To stop democratic backsliding, vote this November | Opinion appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Election officials make their voices heard as battleground states debate voting laws

When Georgia legislators pushed through a restrictive voting bill during the 2021 session, Bartow County election supervisor Joseph Kirk said he felt frustrated and sidelined.  Lawmakers largely didn’t take election officials’ views into account, he said, and what resulted was a law that included a number of provisions that he said election officials believe are […] The post Election officials make their voices heard as battleground states debate voting laws appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Teacher: Spend the surplus right and we can bring joy and stability back to students | Opinion

I went into the field of special education because I wanted to support and advocate for kids with disabilities. School is hard for most of my students due to their disabilities, and that is exacerbated by insufficient state funding. When schools don’t have the resources they need, all kids pay the price, but our students […] The post Teacher: Spend the surplus right and we can bring joy and stability back to students | Opinion appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

To win the culture war, choose your words wisely | Opinion

There’s a bit of wisdom in the ad business that “new” is the most powerful word you can attach to a thing you want to sell.  Persuading the mass public is more complicated than that, but it does offer a simple explanation for why midterm elections are a time of dread for the governing party. […] The post To win the culture war, choose your words wisely | Opinion appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MICHIGAN STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Minnesota Reformer

1K+
Followers
876
Post
303K+
Views
ABOUT

The Minnesota Reformer is an independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to keeping Minnesotans informed and unearthing stories other outlets can’t or won’t tell. We’re in the halls of government tracking what elected officials are up to — and monitoring the powerful forces trying to influence them. But we’re also on the streets, at the bars and parks, on farms and in warehouses, telling you stories of the people being affected by the actions of government and big business. Minnesota Reformer is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Minnesota Reformer retains editorial independence.

 https://minnesotareformer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy