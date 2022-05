Any lingering concerns about Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard leaving Ann Arbor to pursue a head coaching position in the NBA have been doused — for now anyway. Approached by the Los Angeles Lakers about their high-profile vacancy, Howard declined to move forward in the process and will remain with the Wolverines for the 2022-23 season, according to a report by ESPN.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 33 MINUTES AGO