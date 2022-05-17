ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee Bucks players reflect on game-day violence

By Delaney Brey
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c3QYQ_0fhBUc5c00

Sunday night the Milwaukee Bucks season ended in the East Semifinals. After going seven games with the Boston Celtics, the absence of Khris Middleton, along with the wear and tear of playing nearly nonstop for the past two years, finally caught up to the Bucks.

But while their season was on the line, it didn't stop them from paying attention to the devastating violence that was happening near Fiserv Forum.

After Game 6, multiple shootings broke out outside the Deer District. It's not the first time the harmony that sports bring to the city has been broken apart by gunfire.

The players and staff were held in the locker rooms longer than usual, out of precaution. They felt the panic of calling and texting friends and family in attendance to make sure everyone was safe.

On their way to Boston, Pat Connaughton wore a shirt that read "Protect Kids, Not Guns." Before Game 7, a moment of silence was held for those affected by the violence in Milwaukee, and the more recent actions of a gunman in Buffalo.

It was a weekend of pain across the United States, but as the Milwaukee Bucks returned home, they did not shy away from speaking about the senselessness that took place over the weekend.

We've seen this organization walk with protesters and raise money for local charities. With the offseason ahead, if there are opportunities to help heal their city, there is no question that players will answer the call.

NBC Sports

LeBron James says he still plans to play with son Bronny in NBA

LeBron James said he’ll play his last season with his son Bronny – wherever that is. That was in February, when LeBron was passive-aggressively putting pressure on the Lakers from every direction. He also openly discussed returning to the Cavaliers. LeBron since dialed down the tension, saying he...
NBA
