ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

EastEnders’ Nitin Ganatra says he would return to the show as he is made an OBE

By Lucas Cumiskey
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d6NDY_0fhBUVrP00

Former EastEnders actor Nitin Ganatra says he would consider returning to the show if asked, but said it needs “gutsy, courageous new teams” to help it compete with streaming giants.

Ganatra, who played Masood Ahmed on the BBC soap opera for nine years before leaving in 2019, was speaking after being made an OBE for services to acting by the Duke of Cambridge on Tuesday.

After the investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle , Ganatra, 54, told the PA news agency: “Obviously I love the character of Masood, he was a groundbreaking character.

“I was the longest-running Asian character in its history.

“So that’s quite a huge achievement in my eyes for an actor from a diverse background.

“Even the staff in the palace have been talking about it, going ‘we miss you in the show’.

“So it’s contributed a lot in terms of an Asian character that’s gone into the fabric of television culture.”

Asked if he would return to the show, he said: “You never say no.

“I still love the character and there is something extraordinary about that place.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24gfSe_0fhBUVrP00

People work very, very hard to entertain their audiences, it’s an incredible machine that has survived coming on to 40 years nearly.

“Would I go back? Of course, I would go back.

“But I’m having so much fun doing other characters.

“And they haven’t asked me back either so it’s always polite to go where you are wanted.”

He recently appeared in the new Apple TV mini-series The Essex Serpent.

Relative to its previous mass popularity, EastEnders has seen a decline in viewing figures in recent years, Mr Ganatra conceded.

“Soaps always go through downtimes and then they pick up momentum again,” he said.

But BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 are also now competing with an “ever-changing streaming world”.

Ganatra added: “I think a show like EastEnders needs very gutsy, courageous new teams really.

“I wouldn’t say just a producer or a writing team, I think the whole approach to storytelling will inevitably have to change.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cBHZG_0fhBUVrP00

“So I do hope they do survive another 40 years, I think they will.

“It is so much of the culture of this country, that I wish it to survive.”

He dedicated his OBE to his father, J.K Ganatra, who died “a few months ago” aged 92.

He said: ”We are immigrants in the country and if it wasn’t for the work ethic of my mother and father, we wouldn’t have the strength of character to pursue our dreams in the way we do and live our lives.”

Alan Parsons, a studio engineer, songwriter, musician and producer was made an OBE for services to music and music production at the same event.

Parsons, who worked on albums such as The Beatles’ Abbey Road and Pink Floyd’s Dark Side Of The Moon, said: “I told him (William) I live in Santa Barbara, California, where Prince Harry and Meghan are almost neighbours of us.

“That put a smile on his face. He just smiled.”

Olympic cycling couple Laura and Jason Kenny became a knight and dame at the same investiture.

Swimmer Kathleen Dawson, former Team GB hockey captain Barry Middleton and triathlete Alexander Yee were also made MBEs for contributions to their respective sports.

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Meet the Call the Midwife cast's real-life partners

We absolutely love watching BBC's Call the Midwife, and while we can't wait for the Christmas special later this year, we're already counting down the days until season 12 arrives. The hugely popular BBC drama has made household names out of its stars, but how much do you know about...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb supports co-star Jenna Bush Hager as she steps away from Today

Hoda Kotb took to social media to show her support for her co-star and close friend Jenna Bush Hager as she embarked on a brand new adventure. The Today host shared a snapshot of her co-host's book tour schedule, which took her around the country to talk about her latest release with sister Barbara P. Bush.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alan Parsons
Person
Nitin Ganatra
Person
Jason Kenny
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Kathleen Dawson
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
PopCrush

Sharon Osbourne Calls Out Cancel Culture Hypocrisy: ‘If Hitler Were Alive Today, They Would Give Him a TV Show’

Last month it was revealed that Sharon Osbourne would be returning to television, partnered with Piers Morgan on a new U.K. series named The Talk. This comes nearly a year after Osbourne was suspended and eventually exited the U.S. talk show The Talk after expressing her support for Morgan in an intense discussion over race with co-host Sheryl Underwood. Now, in a new interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times, Osbourne reveals how cancel culture impacted her as she eventually parted ways with her longtime daytime talk series amidst public backlash.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obe#British Royal Family#Pa News Agency#Asian
The Independent

Johnny Depp laughs as Disney executive asked whether he could be paid ‘one million alpacas’ for Pirates role

Johnny Depp found humour in a question asked during a Disney executive’s testimony in the ongoing defamation trial brought against ex-wife Amber Heard. In a pre-recorded deposition presented to the court on Thursday (19 May), Tina Newman – who works on the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise – was questioned about Depp’s future in a potential sixth film. “Do you know whether Mr Depp is being considered for a role in Pirates 6?” Heard’s lawyer inquired. To which Newman responded “I don’t know one way or another,” adding that the “decision does not fall within my job responsibilities. It’s...
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton wows in bold bardot gown for glamorous red carpet with Prince William

On Thursday evening, the Duchess of Cambridge had a show-stopping fashion moment at the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in Leicester Square, London. Looking positively glorious alongside husband Prince William, the mother-of-three wore a glamorous Roland Mouret dress with a bardot neckline - a favourite of sister-in-law Meghan Markle. The dress was a black column style with a white band across the top that showed off her collarbones.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Eva Green says Johnny Depp will emerge from Amber Heard trial ‘with his wonderful heart revealed to the world’

Eva Green has voiced her support for Johnny Depp amid the ongoing defamation trial against his ex-wife, Amber Heard.The actor, who appeared alongside Depp in 2012’s Dark Shadows, shared an image to Instagram of the two of them together on the red carpet.“I have no doubt Johnny will emerge with his good name and wonderful heart revealed to the world, and life will be better than it ever was for him and his family ,” she wrote in the caption.Other stars who have expressed their support for Depp include his Before Night Falls co-star Javier Bardem, and his Edward...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

The Independent

659K+
Followers
215K+
Post
307M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy