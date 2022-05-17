ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
"Eyepatch McCain": Tucker Carlson attacks GOP Rep. Dan Crenshaw's disability over Ukraine aid

By Jon Skolnik
Salon
Salon
 2 days ago
Fox News host Tucker Carlson lashed out Rep. Dan Crenshaw, calling him "eyepatch McCain" to suggest that the lawmaker's support for U.S. aid to Ukraine was like that of the late Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., a notorious war hawk.

Carlson's comment came during a monologue in which the conservative pundit castigated conservative lawmakers for providing military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine, which is under Russian siege, when they could be worrying about America's baby food shortage.

"Why is Congress so focused on Ukraine but you can't find baby formula, you can't even fill your truck because things in our economy are declining really rapidly," Carlson said. "Don't ask questions, according to Congressman Dan Crenshaw of Texas, asking questions like that, really any questions at all, thinking you're a citizen, makes you pro-Russia."

"The more I think about it, it takes a lot of gall for eye patch McCain to attack moms who are worried about baby formula as pro-Russia," Carlson added. "That is probably one of the most outrageous things I have ever heard now that I am thinking about it. Why not just answer the question, why the attacks? What does that tell you?"

Carlson's remarks came in response to a Fox News interview Crenshaw gave that same day, during which the Texas Republican called the Republican arguments on Ukraine aid "depressing" and "almost pro-Russia."

"People are saying 'we can't put baby formula on our shelves but we are sending money to Ukrainians?'" he said. "My response to that is, do you know how much baby formula you can buy with $40 billion? None, because it is not a money issue, it is a manufacturing issue."

This week, the Senate overwhelmingly passed a $40 billion aid package to Ukraine that the House approved last week. However, eleven Republican senators objected to the bill, with many of them questioning its price tag. Donald Trump has slammed the measure, criticizing the bipartisan effort to provide foreign aid as the country wrangles an unprecedented shortage in baby formula.

"The Democrats are sending another $40 billion to Ukraine, yet America's parents are struggling to even feed their children," Trump said on Friday.

The shortage stems largely from a recent product recall by Abbott Labs, one of America's leading manufacturers of formula. On Monday, the FDA reached an agreement with Abbott to reopen its plant in Michigan, which shuttered in February, in an attempt to get production back on track. Current estimates indicate that eight states across the country have had at least 50% less baby food on store shelves since May 1.

Comments / 213

Mary Jackson
2d ago

Tucker Carlson is pushing his sick agenda against people of color that is getting innocent Americans killed. Tomorrow it may be us or our family members and he likes it.

Reply(29)
114
Mary Jo Lowe
2d ago

I find Tucker Carlson to be a disgusting human being. And wonder why any self respecting person would listen to anything he has to say. 🤢🤢🤢

Reply(24)
86
Evening joe
2d ago

Oh Tugger why can’t they do both , the next best day for America is the day they take this creep off the air ! Murdoch’s do you really need the money that bad ? America would be better without him Hannity or ingraham on the air

Reply(1)
48
Mic

Jimmy Kimmel doesn’t think Tucker Carlson, Joe Rogan, or Donald Trump should be canceled

Jimmy Kimmel doesn’t believe in canceling people. At least that’s the sentiment that seemed to come through in his new interview with The New York Times’ Kara Swisher for her Sway podcast. The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host was asked about a few of society’s most divisive figures: Tucker Carlson, Joe Rogan, and Donald Trump. And while Kimmel has been comedically hard on those men on his late-night show, he doesn’t think that their behavior merits canceling them — that is if you believe people can get canceled to begin with.
CELEBRITIES
Salon

Don't let the leaks fool you: Marjorie Taylor Greene — not Kevin McCarthy — leads the House GOP

Donald Trump has already made it known that he enjoys watching Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., grovel way too much to destroy the House Minority Leader's status or future hopes of regaining the Speaker role. He's already played the part of the magnanimous tyrant granting absolution to McCarthy for a leaked tape showing that McCarthy wanted Trump to resign after Trump incited an insurrection at the Capitol on January 6, 2021. On Tuesday, however, New York Times reporters released another recording of McCarthy from January 10, 2021, in which he complained about the more overtly insurrectionist members of the Republican caucus.
CONGRESS & COURTS
State
Michigan State
State
Texas State
Salon

Susan Collins says Brett Kavanaugh lied to her about abortion — but Josh Hawley is not buying it

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, suggested on Tuesday that Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh lied to her about their stance on abortion. Her comments come just a day after Politico published a leaked copy of the Supreme Court's initial draft majority opinion on Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that enshrined the constitutional right to abortion. The draft strongly indicates that the high court will ultimately rule against the law, rolling back decades of progressive advocacy aimed at expanding abortion across the country.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Joe Manchin announced Wednesday that he would vote against a bill to provide abortion protections. That means not even a simple Senate majority will vote for it.

The West Virginia Democrat said the bill goes further than codifying Roe v. Wade. The latest: Joe Manchin opposes Democrats’ abortion rights bill the Senate is voting on Wednesday, ensuring that the legislation will not even receive a simple majority. The West Virginia Democrat, who generally supports abortion restrictions,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
John Mccain
Person
Dan Crenshaw
Person
Donald Trump
#Ukraine#Foreign Aid#Humanitarian Aid#Gop#Fox News#Russian#Republican
The Independent

Congressman Dan Crenshaw says Marjorie Taylor Greene is ‘going after that Russia Today slot’ in row over Ukraine vote

Representatives Dan Crenshaw and Marjorie Taylor Greene feuded on Twitter after the two Republican members of Congress took different votes on an aid package to Ukraine.On Tuesday, the House passed a $40bn aid package to Ukraine. Every Democrat present voted for the legislation, while 57 Republicans voted against the package, including Ms Greene. Other Republicans who voted against the legislation included Representatives Paul Gosar of Arizona, Matt Gaetz of Florida, Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina and Lauren Boebert of Colorado. But the feud began when Mr Crenshaw, a Texas Republican who lost an eye while serving in Afghanistan, tweeted...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Ted Cruz mocks GOP candidates for praising Trump after backing him despite insults to his wife and father

Ted Cruz mocked GOP candidates in the Ohio Senate Republican primary for jockeying for the support of former President Donald Trump. Mr Cruz has backed Mr Trump despite previous the former president’s previous insults against Mr Cruz’s wife and father. The Texas senator was campaigning for former Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel in Kettering, Ohio on Friday, saying that “when I look to candidates, I don’t look to see what they say on the stump, because they all say the same darn thing”. “Every candidate says ‘I love Donald Trump. No, no, no – I love Donald Trump more. No,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Rolling Stone

Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert Almost Came to Blows Over White Nationalist Event: Report

Click here to read the full article. The House Freedom Caucus — the far-right group of conspiracy theorists with members like Reps. Jim Jordan, Paul Gosar, and Madison Cawthorn — have long been warring with the rest of the Republican Party, which they feel isn’t sufficiently dedicated to former President Trump and his vision for a MAGA-fied America. The caucus has apparently been warring with itself, too, according to a new report from Politico. Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert reportedly almost came to blows over Greene’s appearance at a white nationalist event in February, to the point that someone had...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
The Independent

Sean Hannity mocked after leaked texts appear to show him taking orders from White House: ‘Yes sir, on it’

Fox News host Sean Hannity has come under fire for a text message exchange with Mark Meadows that appear to show him taking orders from the Trump administration official during the 2020 presidential elections.The text exchange, sourced from the House committee investigating the Capitol riot, showed Hannity had asked former president Donald Trump’s chief of staff if some places needed a boost for voter turnout on the afternoon of election day on 3 November 2020.He had asked the White House official: “Hey, NC [North Carolina] gonna be ok?”Hannity was told by Mr Meadows to “stress every vote matters” and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Mitt Romney admits Trump will likely be the Republican presidential nominee in 2024 if he runs and calls him the 'leader of the party' - despite admitting he wouldn't vote for him

Sen. Mitt Romney is predicting Trump will be the GOP's nominee in 2024 if he runs. The Utah Republican – who twice voted to impeach former President Donald Trump – made the statement following the victory by Trump-backed candidate J.D. Vance in the Ohio Republican primary for Senate.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
