Iredell sheriff: Ankle monitor data leads to break-in suspect

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — The Rowan County Sheriff's Office says a man is now accused of shooting and killing a man they say he had a confrontation with Friday night. Deputies say they were called to a home along Wildwood Road in Salisbury just before 10 p.m., where they found 61-year-old Ronnie Dale Hoots dead. The office said he had been shot twice.

ROWAN COUNTY, NC ・ 16 HOURS AGO