ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iredell County, NC

Iredell sheriff: Ankle monitor data leads to break-in suspect

By From staff reports
Statesville Record & Landmark
 4 days ago

Data from a court-ordered ankle monitor helped place a man at the scene of a break-in, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell. Bradford Kyle Bowlin, 29, of Linwood, was charged with felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering and felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon....

statesville.com

Comments / 0

Related
WCNC

Rowan County man charged with killing man he quarreled with, deputies say

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — The Rowan County Sheriff's Office says a man is now accused of shooting and killing a man they say he had a confrontation with Friday night. Deputies say they were called to a home along Wildwood Road in Salisbury just before 10 p.m., where they found 61-year-old Ronnie Dale Hoots dead. The office said he had been shot twice.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Linwood, NC
County
Iredell County, NC
Iredell County, NC
Crime & Safety
Statesville Record & Landmark

SPD charges local man with murder, robbery in recent shooting death

Statesville Chief of Police David Addison and Mayor Costi Kutteh held a news conference on Friday afternoon to announce the arrest of Marcus Mack on counts of first-degree murder and armed robbery. The charges stemmed from an incident that occurred on Fifth Street in Statesville around 3:30 in the morning...
STATESVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Deputies charge NC man with murder in connection to deadly assault

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said they have made an arrested following the deadly assault of Paulette Clark. Austin Amos Kennedy Byrnside, 22, has been charged in connection to the death of Paulette Clark, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said on May...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
WBTV

Troopers: Cleveland Co. wreck kills 16-year-old

SHELBY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 16-year-old is dead following a collision in Cleveland County Wednesday evening. North Carolina Highway Patrol told WBTV the wreck happened at NC 150 and Maple Springs Church Road around 6:40 p.m. Troopers say a white Honda was headed west on 150 and made a left...
SHELBY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darren Campbell
Person
John Adams
WNCT

Man dies in fatal moped crash in Iredell County

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has died in a fatal moped crash in Iredell County, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety. At around 5:40 p.m. on Wednesday, state troopers say that Joey Daniel Mitzel, 33, of Conover, was driving east on Rimrock Road when he collided head-on with a 2004 Honda […]
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WSPA 7News

Deputies: Man arrested on drug charges following traffic stop

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested Thursday on drug charges in Marion. The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said 31-year-old Randy Audwin Hooper Jr. was arrested on felonious possession of a synthetic cannabinoid, felonious obstruction of justice and misdemeanor possession of marijuana. Deputies said on April 21st, detectives were working in the Nebo […]
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#False Pretense#Convicted Felon#Firearms#Iredell Sheriff
Fox 46 Charlotte

NC police officer ‘wins’ dance-off

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A High Point police officer feels that he emerged victorious in this dance-off with a young man. The video features Officer Shackleton with the High Point Police Department. Shackleton says that a group of teens approached him in a parking lot while he was doing paperwork and asked him to […]
HIGH POINT, NC
WBTV

Girls lured away from home in Rowan County

This is the 27th gun found on CMS property since August 26. CMS athletes share thoughts on new athletic action plan designed to stop ineligibility issues. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools announced new steps on Tuesday to ensure its schools follow state athletic eligibility rules. Homelessness and dealing with the heat. Updated: 4...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Statesville Record & Landmark

Statesville, Troutman men complete electrical line workers class

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute celebrated a new class of electrical line workers with a completion ceremony on May 19 at the J.E. Broyhill Civic Center in Lenoir. Front row, from left are, Joseph Barnwell of Kirkville, N.Y., Cody Barnes of Lenoir, Adam Thomas of Forked River, N.J., Thomas Pannell of Durango, Colo., James Little of Taylorsville, Nicholas Pearson of Morganton and Colin Greene of Maple Shade, N.J.; second row, from left, Quentin Gage Isaac of Maiden, Shamari Ventura of the Virgin Islands, Zachary Herman of Taylorsville, Jack Gibson of Statesville, Hunter Barnette of Troutman, Robert Hinton of Lenoir, Jacob Smith of Wilber, Neb., and Warner Mull of Canton. The next electrical line worker class with available seats begins June 6. To register or for more information, call 828-726-2242.
STATESVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy