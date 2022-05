At the May meeting of the School Board, Ralph Brantley approached the members regarding certain concerns he and other bus drivers have brought to his attention. “I’m only here as a representative of the drivers,” Brantley prefaced his comments. He went on to say that the drivers requested that salaries be increased to $120 per day based on a five-hour day, and that compensation for special trips be raised. In addition, the drivers requested that bus monitors ride on all routes, and that bus etiquette be taught as part of the regular school curriculum.

