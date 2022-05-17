ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Judge suspends Michigan ban on abortion while US awaits Supreme Court decision on overturning Roe v. Wade

By Associated Press
spectrumnews1.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT (AP) — Judge suspends Michigan ban on abortion while...

