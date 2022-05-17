Judge suspends Michigan ban on abortion while US awaits Supreme Court decision on overturning Roe v. Wade

(CBS DETROIT) — The Department of State issued letters Tuesday to candidates disqualified from the Aug. 2 primary election. State officials say 15 candidates are disqualified due to defects on their affidavits of identity. According to the Michigan Election Law, an affidavit of identity must include “a signed and notarized statement that as of the date of the affidavit, all statements, reports, late filing fees, and fines required of the candidate or any candidate committee organized to support the candidate’s election under the Michigan campaign finance act.” State Election Law prohibits officials from certifying to the ballot the candidates’ names if affidavits...

