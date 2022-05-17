ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, KS

6 arrested after home invasion in Emporia

By Michael Dakota
KSN News
KSN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TiuZ8_0fhBT5Cn00

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Emporia Police Department has arrested six people following a two-week investigation into a home invasion in early May, according to a release.

Police responded to an emergency call at an apartment in northeast Emporia on May 2. They said, when they arrived, they found people running in the area, yelling for help.

According to the Emporia Police Department, officers found an injured victim. They learned that several suspects armed with guns and a knife entered an apartment and beat and burned one victim.

The Emporia police confirmed the victims and the suspects do know each other. Some of the suspects will face drug charges, according to Emporia Police Captain Lisa Hayes.

Police: Video shows Arby’s manager peeing in milkshake mix

Hayes said an investigation led to the arrests of the following individuals:

Alfredo Perez Jr, 21, and Lucas Aleman-Torres, 22, both of Emporia, were arrested Friday, May 6, on suspicion of aggravated robbery, aggravated battery, aggravated assault and aggravated burglary.

Christopher A. Diaz, 24, of Emporia, was arrested Wednesday, May 11, on suspicion of aggravated robbery, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, aggravated burglary, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Raul A. Diaz III, 20, of Emporia, was arrested Thursday, May 12, on suspicion of aggravated robbery, aggravated battery, aggravated assault and aggravated burglary.

Jonathan Manzano, 21, of Emporia, was arrested Friday, May 13, on suspicion of aggravated robbery, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, aggravated burglary, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Amber N. Spencer, 18, of Emporia, was arrested Monday, May 16, on suspicion of interference with law enforcement and aid & abet, aggravated robbery, aggravated battery, aggravated assault and aggravated burglary.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 1

Related
Salina Post

Police: Mother was selling meth near kids in her Kan. home

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug charges after an arrest. On Tuesday, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 3600 Block of SW 9th Street in Topeka related to an ongoing investigation, according to Lt. Manuel Munoz. While...
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

WPD: Wichita man attempted to murder older brother

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 62-year-old Wichita man is charged with attempted first-degree murder tied to murder of his older brother in their backyard, according to new court filings. An affidavit says on April 25, around 5:23 p.m., Phoukong Khamvongsa was arguing with his brother about having friends over to play music when he pointed […]
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

TPD attempts to identify passenger, vehicle in ongoing investigation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are attempting to identify a person and a vehicle involved in an ongoing investigation. The Topeka Police Department took to Facebook on Thursday morning, May 19, to ask for the public’s help to identify a subject and vehicle in an ongoing investigation. If...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Man injured after vehicle runs over foot in East Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was injured Thursday morning after a car ran over his feet in an East Topeka neighborhood, authorities said. The man’s injuries were reported around 7:30 a.m. Thursday near S.E. 20th and Hudson. First-responders were on the scene around 8:15 a.m. providing first-aid to...
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Emporia, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Emporia, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Salina Post

Saline County booking activity, May 19

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Black, Harry Don; 25; Brookville. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Driving While Suspended. DUI; 3rd...
KSN News

Arrest made in Highway 150 shooting

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Milford, Kansas, man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that took place on Highway 150 in Chase County last Friday. 38-year-old Eric McClure was arrested on Tuesday around 11:15 a.m. by Emporia police officers after being released from a hospital in Emporia. McClure was arrested on suspicion of […]
EMPORIA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aggravated Robbery#Guns#Home Invasion#Violent Crime#Arby#Milkshake Mix
KSN News

One dead in Ellsworth County rollover crash

ELLSWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Marquette, Kansas, man has died as a result of a single-car crash in Ellsworth County on Wednesday evening. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Logs, 62-year-old Richard Saunders was traveling north on Highway 141 around 9:50 p.m. on Wednesday night in a 2002 Chevrolet Pickup when he struck […]
ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KS
KCTV 5

3 in custody following fatal shooting at Linwood & Indiana

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Tuesday evening. According to the KCPD, it happened in the area of Linwood Boulevard and Indiana Avenue at about 7:15 p.m. According to Leslie Foreman, Public Information Officer for the KCPD, officers...
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Great Bend Post

Road rage led to fatal Kan. grocery store parking lot gunfight

DOUGLAS COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating the fatal gunfight in a store parking lot in Lawrence have identified the men who died as 22-year-old Zachary Michael Sutton and 53-year-old Monty Ray Amick, both of Lawrence, according to police department spokesperson Kim L. Murphree. Investigators believe the initial interaction between the...
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Cookie destroyer identified by police, RCPD says

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A suspect responsible for causing $10,000 of cookie product to go to waste at a local bakery in Manhattan has been identified by the police. The Riley County Police Department spoke with 27 News about their ongoing investigation and confirmed that they were able to identify the suspect with help from the […]
MANHATTAN, KS
Little Apple Post

Riley County Arrest Report May 18

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. TONI AMANDA REIS, 37, Junction City, Probation Violation; Bond $5000. OXAVIER TAEQUAN RUFFIN, 21, Manhattan, Domestic battery; Knowing or reckless bodily harm to...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Man charged in case involving domestic violence, tortured animals

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Gruesome details are coming to light in a domestic violence and animal cruelty case in Sedgwick County. Police arrested 29-year-old Logan Cavender, a man accused of torturing cats. Cavender faces 10 counts of animal cruelty and is in the Sedgwick County Jail on a $250,000 bond.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Two killed in Wichita County crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people were killed in a Tuesday afternoon crash in Wichita County in western Kansas. A vehicle driven by 23-year-old Andrew Gomes of Scott City failed to stop at a stop sign while driving east on County Road H. His vehicle and one driven by 43-year-old Landon Lane of Marienthal collided in the intersection.
WICHITA COUNTY, KS
KSN News

KSN News

16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy