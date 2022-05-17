Pediatric Ultrasound Market Analysis Covering Size, Growth, Trends and Upcoming Opportunities

There is a growing interest in the development of methods for real-time diagnostics of diseases inside and outside of the human body. For example, screening of patients for cancer and localization of suspicious lesions for surgical excision can be performed by magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron-emission-tomography, and ultrasound. However, these methods provide information based on morphological or anatomic differences of the tissue, disregarding the underlying molecular composition. This is where the potential of Raman spectroscopy as a non-invasive, label-free, non-contact technology can be used. Raman spectroscopy is based on an inelastic scattering event between a photon and a molecule, providing an intrinsic molecular fingerprint of a sample1. Nowadays, the Raman instrumentation required for high-quality Raman measurements of tissue is still relatively bulky to allow direct access to the patient site. Unfortunately, commercially available handheld Raman spectrometers do not provide sufficient signal quality of the Raman spectra of tissue due to low Raman cross section and laser/Raman beam attenuation in scattering tissue media2. Therefore, fiber optic probe-based Raman systems are used since these allow direct access to the patient site3. This technology has been proven to be able to perform tissue diagnostics, detecting and differentiating cancer from healthy tissues4,5,6. However, fiber-guided Raman spectroscopy is limited to single-point measurements, while many applications require spectroscopic imaging of the area on the sample. To solve this problem multiple solutions have been developed; they include multiple optical fibers7, passively coordinated mechanical arms8, robotic arms9, and computer vision-based positional tracking approaches10. The discussed approaches provide raw Raman spectra and therefore do not facilitate additional necessary disease diagnostics information without postprocessing. A recent publication by Yang et al.11 has combined development of image-guided fiber optic probe-based Raman spectroscopy and real-time data-processing algorithms. The authors developed a combined Raman acquisition process with augmented reality (AR) and mixed reality (MR) to enhance the perception of molecular information. This could enable the visualization of the molecular distribution in clinical applications. The proposed and experimentally demonstrated fiber-optic probe-based imaging system enables a non-destructive and label-free acquisition of molecular images from a large tissue sample. The authors also implemented a data-processing engine into the acquisition flow, enabling an evaluation of the Raman signatures of complex biochemical macromolecules in real-time and a visualization of molecular virtual reality, i.e., augmented reality and mixed reality. Additionally, for the application to 3D surfaces, an assessment of topography through photometric stereo technique was implemented, allowing a mapping of the reconstructed molecular information on a 3D model of the sample (see method illustration in Fig. 1). This way authors combined several methods which they were developing for a few years to bring Raman spectroscopy closer to clinical applications10. Their system automatically tracks position of the laser spot from Raman probe during measurements, data is processed in real-time, and identification results showing chemical composition are projected as visible image directly on the sample creating mixed reality picture. It is considerable improvement over conventional approach, when the sample is analyzed at separate laboratory facility and results are available only later after mapping and full data processing is done.

